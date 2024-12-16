The Unexpected Cooking Method Alton Brown Swears By For Burgers

"If I found out the world was about to end, I'd calmly walk into the kitchen and make this cheeseburger" (via Pinterest). That's what Alton Brown says about his favorite burger recipe – that's about as ringing an endorsement as you could ever get. So what makes this burger so good? If you were to be served it, you might not necessarily be able to tell what the secret to its crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside patty is.

Well, wonder no longer: It's deep fried. Deep fried? Yes, admittedly it's an unorthodox technique (and the all-American cheeseburger is an exercise in doing the simple things well), but the deep-fried patty actually has a long history — and makes for a fantastic burger.

You might think that deep frying your burger will make for an oily end product. But that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the intense heat on all sides results in an incredibly crispy crust, which keeps all those delicious juices sealed inside the burger. It's the same principle as making smash burgers.

In that case, forcing the patty down onto a flat top means that the burger essentially fries in its own fat. When deep frying, the intense heat forces water vapor out (which stops the frying oil from getting in), allowing the sugars in the meat itself to caramelize and form a perfect golden brown crust (all hail the mighty Maillard reaction, which is not the same as caramelization). As far as burger upgrades go, it's up there with the best.