The Bold Ingredient To Add Depth Of Flavor To Egg Salad

Now, what you might be imagining is a yellow salad turning to a strange, dark sludge as you pour a whole bottle of A1 straight into the bowl, but think again! You can spice up your egg salad with only 1 teaspoon of steak sauce — just enough to add a twang of intrigue to the flavor. There are no additional special instructions; simply mix the steak sauce in with the other ingredients before chilling and adding the final pinches of salt and pepper.

While it may be easy to use store-bought steak sauce in this case, consider further upgrading your egg salad with a homemade concoction. If you need a reason why you should make your own steak sauce, think of how well the flavors will blend if you make it alongside your egg salad — adding paprika to both for a little kick, just as an example. You can also adjust both recipes to your own liking, perhaps by adding brown sugar for more overall sweetness, if that's your thing. Cohesion is key here, so be sure to avoid the mistakes everyone makes with homemade steak sauce, but finding the right blend of your favorite spices can be what marries your sauce to both your steak and egg salad simultaneously.