Why You Should Be Steaming Hard-Boiled Eggs

Peeling a hard-boiled egg is the bane of every egg lover's existence. Sometimes you get the shell to slide off effortlessly, but more often than not, you're left picking off tiny fragments, or worse, losing entire chunks of egg white to that pesky membrane that won't come off. There's a simple fix to this common conundrum, and it's as simple as grabbing a steamer basket and using that to cook your eggs.

The most annoying part about the peeling step is the thin membrane that stubbornly sticks to the egg. There are a couple of reasons why steaming helps with this headache, and it's mostly to do with temperature. Unlike water, steam is able to get under the shell of an egg and form a slight barrier between the white and the shell. This tiny steam layer makes the membrane attach to the inside of the shell, and not the egg white itself.

It's also important to cook eggs at a consistent, hot temperature, so the proteins in the whites solidify quickly and don't have time to grab onto the membrane. Steam maintains its temperature consistently, and doesn't experience fluctuations the way water does. Dropping a cold or room-temperature egg into boiling water will lower the water's temperature, but has no effect on steam. This more even cooking process results in easier-to-peel shells and saves you a ton of effort.