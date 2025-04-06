Are Canned Anchovies Raw Or Cooked?

Ask people to name a food that they just can't eat, and you'll often get a similar set of answers: Blue cheese, Brussels sprouts, the ever-controversial pizza with pineapple – you get the idea. But one particular food seems to get a disproportionate amount of derision, particularly in the States: anchovies. Fresh or canned, these salty little beauties, while beloved in Europe, just can't seem to catch a break. And that's a shame, because they're actually really quite delicious.

Canned anchovies, in particular, are a versatile ingredient that (while perhaps not an ideal snack all on their own) are capable of delivering a sucker punch of salty flavor, whether in pastas, salads, sauces, or atop some crusty bread with a good glug of olive oil. But there seems to be a little confusion over what canned anchovies actually are — are they raw? Cooked? Pickled, even? The answer lies somewhere in between.

You see, while tuna or sardines are cooked before they're canned, anchovies are cured. In case you're wondering what that is, allow us to explain. Curing is a process of preserving fish or meat using a mixture of salt and sugar, effectively making it safe to eat without cooking it, and preserving the freshness and flavor. In the case of anchovies, the fish are preserved in salt before being canned, which gives them their signature ultra-salty flavor. It also breaks down the proteins, making the anchovies easy to grind up to use in sauces and dressings.