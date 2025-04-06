Why Adding A Splash Of Vinegar To Cake Batter Might Be The Best Baking Hack

Some cakes are better suited to having a little vinegar added to them than others. "The type of cakes that contain cocoa can benefit from having white vinegar or apple cider vinegar added in small quantities to help react with the acid in the cocoa and baking soda," said Laura Kanya. Yes, you heard that right: Cocoa powder is actually acidic (and therefore, so is chocolate). "Different types of cocoa powder have different levels of acidity," Kanya explained. "Natural cocoa powder has the highest acidity, and black cocoa powder has the lowest acidity, with Dutch-process cocoa falling in the middle." Dutch-process cocoa's pH level is actually the same as water.

This applies to many chocolate cakes, which means it also applies to homemade red velvet cakes since they traditionally include a small amount of cocoa powder as well as additional acid for lift from buttermilk. And as for box cake mixes, vinegar might be best added to those that contain non-alkalized cocoa powder; if you can find any, that is, since most of the mass-produced cake mixes on supermarket shelves do contain Dutch-process or processed-with-alkali cocoa. Organic cake mixes are going to be your best bet.