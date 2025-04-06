Bananas As Butter? Here's When This Fruity Substitute Works Best For Moist, Delicious Bakes

Whether you're putting a fruity spin on latkes or just looking to get more potassium in your diet, bananas are high in moisture and creamy when mashed, making them a prime substitute for butter. For delicious bakes, Laura Kanya, Research & Development Chef at Ann Clark Ltd., says they are a dream ingredient for achieving moist, fluffy results.

"I recommend using banana instead of butter in cakes, quick breads, and muffins," Laura Kanya tells us. "These baked goods have a more dense texture that can stand up to the moisture that banana brings to a recipe." These baked goods have strong gluten networks, giving them a firmer overall structure, so a bit of extra moisture won't drastically alter their textures. Still, you'll want to be careful of how many bananas you add, or you'll end up with an overly dense, gummy confection.

"I do not recommend using bananas as a swap for butter in baked goods that have a short crumb like cookies, crusts, and scones," says Kanya. The textures and structures of these baked goods are highly reliant on proper ratios of flour and moisture. Too much moisture and cookies spread out and harden on the pan, crusts may become tough, and croissant layers won't lift properly. Instead of substituting butter with banana for these recipes, incorporate some ground banana chips for extra flavor with zero additional moisture. Bananas play an interesting role in baking as a substitute for butter and understanding that role is key to making any substitution a success.