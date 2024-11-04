Never Break One Butter Rule When It Comes To Baking

As any home cook can tell you, baking is all about the rules. While you may be able to substitute ingredients here and there, certain parts of recipes simply can't be changed. Butter shouldn't be the only fat used in cookies, cakes, and other baked goods — margarine and other choices can be fantastic — but most recipes need a certain amount of fat that "butter spreads" simply can't provide.

When you're at the store, avoid butter or margarine products labeled as "low-fat" or "reduced-fat." Also, avoid vague terms like "buttery spread," as these undoubtedly indicate substitutes for full-fat products. The reason to pass up on these comes down to science: Butter and margarine contain an 80% fat to 20% water ratio, which is what many baking recipes require. Besides adding flavor, fat is a major contributor to the texture of baked goods because it wraps around flour particles, preventing them from absorbing too much water. When flour does absorb large amounts of moisture, it starts developing excess gluten, making the end product tough, dense, and chewy rather than tender and airy.

Meanwhile, low-fat spreads contain a lot more water and an inadequate amount of fat, so they simply can't fulfill the same functions. They add a less rich flavor, an undesirable texture, and basically waste all the time you've spent baking. However, good substitutions for butter and margarine do exist; you just have to account for small differences.