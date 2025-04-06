You Only Need 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients For A Fabulous Steak Dinner
Some steak dinners may be a complex ordeal to execute, but thanks to Trader Joe's wide range of products, they've never been easier as a fabulous weeknight meal. With nothing but its pre-cooked beef sirloin roast, chimichurri sauce, and your choice of starch, you can make a hearty dinner perfect for date night or unwinding after work.
The sirloin is simply seasoned with sea salt and black pepper, and cooking it in the oven according to the package's instructions gives it a nice crust without overcooking the center. Much like using pesto to effortlessly elevate your steak dinner, chimichurri is a spoonable, aromatic sauce popularly paired with red meat in Argentina and other South American countries. In particular, its blend of olive oil and garlic is an amazing accompaniment to sirloin, providing extra flavorful fat to balance its lean meatiness. To ensure each piece gets plenty of sauce, be sure to separate the pre-sliced meat before spooning over the chimichurri.
No steak dinner would be complete without a starch. Since the steak and chimichurri already have plenty of flavor, you may want to stick with something without a ton of seasoning, like buttery mashed potatoes or white rice. Of course, you can always use your favorite bread instead to sop up the juices and make a clean (and happy!) plate. If chimichurri or sirloin aren't to your taste, don't worry — Trader Joe's offers plenty of pre-cooked meats and sauces you can pair to your palate.
Other pre-cooked sirloin and sauce pairings from Trader Joe's
Sirloin is a pretty adaptable meat, used in everything from stews to steak to stir-fries. It's important to keep in mind what kind of meal you're trying to prepare when selecting your sauce. While many of them pair excellently with sirloin in general, some stand to gain more from pairings with different starches and different preparations of the meat.
Many steaks benefit from a sweet and salty coating, and when combined with the sea salt of the sirloin, Trader Joe's sweet chili sauce is pure heaven. After warming it up in the oven, cube the sirloin into bite-sized pieces and toss them in a preheated pan with the sauce. The extra heat caramelizes the sugar, making it adhere to the steak in just a few seconds. Spoon portions over your favorite rice, quinoa, or other starch and store in the fridge for easy grab-and-go lunches that heat up well in the microwave.
Crunchy chili oil is decadence in a jar and belongs on your steak dinner. Spooned directly onto the meat, mixed with mayonnaise to make an aioli, or even added to water when cooking rice, there's truly nothing this condiment can't do. The crunch in Trader Joe's brand comes from dried onion and garlic, adding vegetable aromatics that make it perfect for the roasted meatiness of a steak's crust or as a flavor enhancer for thinly sliced stir-fry.