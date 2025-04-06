You Only Need 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients For A Fabulous Steak Dinner

Some steak dinners may be a complex ordeal to execute, but thanks to Trader Joe's wide range of products, they've never been easier as a fabulous weeknight meal. With nothing but its pre-cooked beef sirloin roast, chimichurri sauce, and your choice of starch, you can make a hearty dinner perfect for date night or unwinding after work.

The sirloin is simply seasoned with sea salt and black pepper, and cooking it in the oven according to the package's instructions gives it a nice crust without overcooking the center. Much like using pesto to effortlessly elevate your steak dinner, chimichurri is a spoonable, aromatic sauce popularly paired with red meat in Argentina and other South American countries. In particular, its blend of olive oil and garlic is an amazing accompaniment to sirloin, providing extra flavorful fat to balance its lean meatiness. To ensure each piece gets plenty of sauce, be sure to separate the pre-sliced meat before spooning over the chimichurri.

No steak dinner would be complete without a starch. Since the steak and chimichurri already have plenty of flavor, you may want to stick with something without a ton of seasoning, like buttery mashed potatoes or white rice. Of course, you can always use your favorite bread instead to sop up the juices and make a clean (and happy!) plate. If chimichurri or sirloin aren't to your taste, don't worry — Trader Joe's offers plenty of pre-cooked meats and sauces you can pair to your palate.