For Better Grilled Steaks, Give Them A Sweet And Salty Coating
Salt and pepper are not the only seasonings worthy of a delicious grilled steak. According to Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at the Park Hyatt Aviara, you can and should go bolder. He shares a simple recipe for a dry rub that includes a combination of ground coffee, dried mushroom powder, brown sugar, black pepper, and salt. This mix is slightly sweet, intensely aromatic, and packs an umami punch.
Rubbing coffee on steak provides delicious complexity and a pleasant bitterness, which helps to balance out the fatty richness of the beef. Aside from the great flavor benefits, the acid in the grounds slightly tenderizes the meat, as well. Mushroom powder is made from dried and finely ground mushrooms — it brings an intensely savory note to the party and draws out the earthiness of the coffee and the grassy notes in the beef. The brown sugar is there for balance and sweetness, and plenty of black pepper adds welcome spice. Together, the textures of these different ingredients and the melting sugar develop a smoke-kissed crust.
Serve these dry-rubbed steaks with veggies that can stand up to the char of your grill for congruent flavor profiles. Mushrooms are a natural choice, as are earthy beets, turnips, or parsnips. Sweet vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and winter squash are also nice, as are bittersweet cruciferous veggies, such as Brussels sprouts and cabbage.
Which cuts of steak work well with a sweet and salty coffee rub?
When you want to use more dynamic seasonings like coffee, mushroom powder, and brown sugar, Albaladejo suggests cuts such as bistro steak, flank steak, and tri-tip. "These cuts can handle dry rubs with bold flavors," he explains. They all have a much more savory and beefy flavor than something like a mild filet mignon or buttery A5 Wagyu steak. A ribeye, sirloin, or New York strip are also among the best cuts of steak to season with a bold dry rub because of their deeply meaty flavor. However, Albaladejo says that a sweet-and-salty coating wouldn't be the best for prime or dry-aged cuts. "Their natural, rich flavors are satisfying on their own," he says, so a simple salt and pepper seasoning is better in those cases.
To get maximum flavor penetration, cover your steak in the coffee rub at least an hour before you plan to cook it. However, it is even better to let it sit overnight, if you have the time. Let the seasoned steak rest in the fridge uncovered on a wire rack so that it can dry off as much as possible and it doesn't end up sitting in its natural liquid. Be sure to bring the meat up to room temperature ahead of searing, and follow Anthony Bourdain's steak advice to rest it for around 5 to 7 minutes before slicing so all of those flavorful juices can redistribute throughout.