For Better Grilled Steaks, Give Them A Sweet And Salty Coating

Salt and pepper are not the only seasonings worthy of a delicious grilled steak. According to Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at the Park Hyatt Aviara, you can and should go bolder. He shares a simple recipe for a dry rub that includes a combination of ground coffee, dried mushroom powder, brown sugar, black pepper, and salt. This mix is slightly sweet, intensely aromatic, and packs an umami punch.

Rubbing coffee on steak provides delicious complexity and a pleasant bitterness, which helps to balance out the fatty richness of the beef. Aside from the great flavor benefits, the acid in the grounds slightly tenderizes the meat, as well. Mushroom powder is made from dried and finely ground mushrooms — it brings an intensely savory note to the party and draws out the earthiness of the coffee and the grassy notes in the beef. The brown sugar is there for balance and sweetness, and plenty of black pepper adds welcome spice. Together, the textures of these different ingredients and the melting sugar develop a smoke-kissed crust.

Serve these dry-rubbed steaks with veggies that can stand up to the char of your grill for congruent flavor profiles. Mushrooms are a natural choice, as are earthy beets, turnips, or parsnips. Sweet vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and winter squash are also nice, as are bittersweet cruciferous veggies, such as Brussels sprouts and cabbage.