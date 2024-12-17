The Vibrant Sauce That Will Effortlessly Elevate Your Steak Dinner

From Hollandaise to sauce au poivre, there's no limit to the range of sauces that can elevate your steak meal. The variety of textures, tastes, and complexities may leave you stumped about what to add, but there's one oldie but goodie that's as easy as it is delicious: pesto. While pesto is more commonly associated with pasta dishes, it works equally well with a quality cut of red meat.

The best basic pesto recipes share a flavor profile similar to chimichurri, one of the more popular and well-known steak condiments. Rich notes of earthy basil and pine nuts mix with the smooth taste of olive oil to create a fresh, hearty complement that pairs excellently with red meat. However, while chimichurri relies on acidic ingredients and parsley to deliver a clean, vibrant flavor, pesto leans on the heady aroma of parmesan to create a tasty, heavier paste. This paste pairs well with basic salt-and-pepper seasoning or a light marinade of soy, garlic, and herbs.

How you incorporate pesto into your steak dinner is entirely up to you. Spooned over sliced flank steak, it coats each individual piece and mingles with the meat's natural juices. Spread over a whole cut, it acts as a softer flavor booster, absorbing some of the steak's seasoning.