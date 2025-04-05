The Best Times To Use Canned Salmon Packed In Water Vs Olive Oil

Rima Kleiner explained that canned salmon packed in water has a firmer and drier texture. This is because the product doesn't have added fats, like oil-packed fish does. It also has a more neutral flavor, "allowing the salmon's natural taste to shine without additional richness," she detailed. This type of tinned salmon is ideal for lower-calorie dishes "where you want to control the fat content or add your own flavors," Kleiner instructed. "[It's perfect] for recipes that aim for a lighter profile," she added.

Some especially good uses for water-packed salmon include salads — both the leafy green type as well as potato and pasta salads. It's also ideal for use in fish patties and cakes, as "[its] firmer texture helps bind easily when combined with breadcrumbs or egg," Kleiner shared. The dryer texture also makes it great for broths and chowders, as it "absorbs flavors from the base without adding extra richness."

Keep in mind that some canned salmon products include added salt, while others don't. This is important to consider when using it in dishes, as the presence of extra salt will impact flavor as well as sodium content. If the salmon you're working with does contain the additive, you can simply drain and rinse the canned fish if you wish to reduce the salt's presence.