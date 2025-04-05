The Best Times To Use Canned Salmon Packed In Water Vs Olive Oil
Canned salmon is a surprisingly versatile ingredient that can be implemented in many recipes. Whether used as a shortcut for tinned fish cakes or incorporated into a bold smoked salmon dip, there's lots you can do with this pantry ingredient. When using the seafood product, you'll notice some canned salmon is packed in water while some is packed in olive oil. Does it matter which one you use? For the answer, Food Republic turned to Rima Kleiner, MS, RD and voice of the leading "Dish on Fish" blog.
Kleiner's response was a resounding yes — which type of tinned salmon you use and when are definitely important. "The choice between water-packed and olive oil-packed canned salmon can significantly influence texture, flavor, and versatility in various recipes," she explained. (Incidentally, like other tinned meats, canned salmon is cooked, so you can use it in both cold and hot recipes without fear.)
When to use water-packed canned salmon
Rima Kleiner explained that canned salmon packed in water has a firmer and drier texture. This is because the product doesn't have added fats, like oil-packed fish does. It also has a more neutral flavor, "allowing the salmon's natural taste to shine without additional richness," she detailed. This type of tinned salmon is ideal for lower-calorie dishes "where you want to control the fat content or add your own flavors," Kleiner instructed. "[It's perfect] for recipes that aim for a lighter profile," she added.
Some especially good uses for water-packed salmon include salads — both the leafy green type as well as potato and pasta salads. It's also ideal for use in fish patties and cakes, as "[its] firmer texture helps bind easily when combined with breadcrumbs or egg," Kleiner shared. The dryer texture also makes it great for broths and chowders, as it "absorbs flavors from the base without adding extra richness."
Keep in mind that some canned salmon products include added salt, while others don't. This is important to consider when using it in dishes, as the presence of extra salt will impact flavor as well as sodium content. If the salmon you're working with does contain the additive, you can simply drain and rinse the canned fish if you wish to reduce the salt's presence.
When oil-packed salmon is the right choice
Canned salmon that is packaged in olive oil is going to have a softer, moister, and more luscious texture. The flavor is also "[richer] with a slight hint of olive oil, which complements the salmon's natural taste," Rima Kleiner pointed out. Its best usage is in recipes that will benefit from the added fat and depth the oil brings into play.
Oil-packed salmon is ideal for creamy dips, spreads, and pates. It's also a wonderful fit for pasta dishes. "Tossed with pasta, it creates a silky, flavorful coating without needing additional oil," Kleiner instructed. For a quick snack or meal, the olive oil-packaged salmon makes a perfect pairing for sandwiches and for topping crostini, as well, "offering richness that pairs well with toppings like avocado or cream cheese," the expert shared.
While the oil-packed product is higher in calories and fat than water-packaged salmon, it brings some added benefits into play. In addition to deepened flavor, the oil also lends added nutrients and healthy fats. The oil can actually help in preserving the fish's natural omega-3 fatty acids, as well.