How To Substitute For Store-Bought Chocolate Chips In Your Favorite Baked Goods

Substituting classic chocolate chips in your baked goods is much simpler than you'd think. So whether you run out at home or simply can't find a bag at the store, the good news is that you've got options. To get to the bottom of which choice makes the best replacement, Food Republic spoke with Laura Kanya, the research and development chef at Ann Clark Ltd.

"You can use chocolate bars that are chopped in similar sized pieces, candy bars, nuts, or dried fruit," Kanya explains. With this plethora of options in mind, you might be wondering if there are any specific adjustments you should make or expect when replacing them. "Chips contain stabilizers like soy lecithin, to maintain shape and prevent melting during baking," Kanya says. "Using chopped chocolate may just result in a flatter cookie or more pockets of chocolate."

For the best results, make sure your pieces of chocolate, nuts, or dried fruit are evenly sized. That way, they can quickly fold into various batters, replacing chips in the same quantities as any other inclusion.