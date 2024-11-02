Give Your Club Sandwiches An Herby Twist With One Addition
Every club sandwich recipe differs slightly, but most feature three layers of crispy toasted bread loaded with salty bacon, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, rich deli meat, and some condiments. You can also elevate the sauce or condiment in an easy yet scrumptious way by adding pesto.
You can spread a layer of pesto or mix the pesto in mayonnaise for a creamy, delicious spread that will set your sandwich above the rest. Use store-bought pesto for the ultimate convenience, or make your own for a gourmet flare. A basic homemade pesto is super yummy and versatile.
Whether or not your pesto is homemade, add one tablespoon of pesto per four tablespoons of mayonnaise to create a spread. This ratio yields a deliciously herby sauce to coat every slice of bread for your turkey club sandwich. Otherwise, you can spread the pesto directly onto the bread, but going this route will be less creamy and more intense flavor-wise.
Try these variations on pesto for your club sandwich
Traditional pesto contains basil as the main ingredient. However, you can make different pesto variations to create a unique spread for your sandwich. For example, make a lemon pistachio pesto or parsley lemon pesto for a zingy, citrusy flavor. The parsley delivers a peppery, earthy finish that pairs well with turkey-based club sandwiches.
Make a garlic-forward pesto to complement the acidity of the tomatoes. Use a ranch-flavored pesto for an herby punch in every bite — think green onions, dill, garlic, onion powder, and lemon juice. Together, these elements make a rich and savory dressing that you can use on your sandwich or to dress up a side salad for a proper power combo.
Another option to try is sundried tomato pesto. This red variant is rich and sweet, making it a welcome complement. Red pepper pesto makes a slightly spicy spread perfect for adding a touch of heat. The warmth from the red pepper brings out a smoky taste, which pairs well with bacon.