Give Your Club Sandwiches An Herby Twist With One Addition

Every club sandwich recipe differs slightly, but most feature three layers of crispy toasted bread loaded with salty bacon, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, rich deli meat, and some condiments. You can also elevate the sauce or condiment in an easy yet scrumptious way by adding pesto.

You can spread a layer of pesto or mix the pesto in mayonnaise for a creamy, delicious spread that will set your sandwich above the rest. Use store-bought pesto for the ultimate convenience, or make your own for a gourmet flare. A basic homemade pesto is super yummy and versatile.

Whether or not your pesto is homemade, add one tablespoon of pesto per four tablespoons of mayonnaise to create a spread. This ratio yields a deliciously herby sauce to coat every slice of bread for your turkey club sandwich. Otherwise, you can spread the pesto directly onto the bread, but going this route will be less creamy and more intense flavor-wise.