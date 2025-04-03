What's That White Stuff On Canned Salmon? Find Out If It's Safe And What It Means For Your Meal
While salmon might not be one of the types of tinned fish that tastes most similar to fresh, it is nonetheless a tasty alternative — to say nothing of how affordable it is in comparison. But if you've ever opened a can and discovered some white stuff hanging out on the pink flesh, you might have been a little worried. What the heck is that? Is it safe to eat? Food Republic spoke with Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, and voice of the leading Dish on Fish blog, and she had answers for all of our concerns. "The white residue often found on canned salmon is albumin, a natural protein present in the fish," she said. "Albumin becomes visible when salmon is cooked or canned, as the heat causes it to coagulate and rise to the surface."
Well, that sounds less alarming than we thought, but what does it mean for the safety of future salmon patties or salmon salad? "This residue is completely safe to eat and does not affect the flavor or quality of the salmon," Kleiner informed us.
Does the presence of albumin mean the salmon is less fresh?
While albumin is perfectly safe to eat, its appearance when you open a can of salmon can be somewhat unappetizing. Can it mean that the fish is less fresh when it was canned, or did it get less fresh as it sat in the can? "The presence of the white material, or albumin, on canned or cooked salmon does not directly indicate anything negative about the quality, freshness, or processing method of the fish," said Rima Kleiner. "It is a natural protein found in salmon that coagulates and rises to the surface when the fish is subjected to heat, such as during cooking or the canning process."
In fact, canned salmon is cooked right in the tin during processing, which is why the albumin appears. In contrast, the albumin doesn't make an appearance in fresh salmon until it's exposed to whatever cooking method you choose — pan-seared, baked, grilled, etc. While you can't control the appearance of albumin in the canned stuff, you can cook your fresh salmon so that it doesn't leak white goo by not exposing it to too high heat too early. So, if the appearance of albumin really bothers you, stick to fresh, home-cooked salmon.