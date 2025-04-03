What's That White Stuff On Canned Salmon? Find Out If It's Safe And What It Means For Your Meal

While salmon might not be one of the types of tinned fish that tastes most similar to fresh, it is nonetheless a tasty alternative — to say nothing of how affordable it is in comparison. But if you've ever opened a can and discovered some white stuff hanging out on the pink flesh, you might have been a little worried. What the heck is that? Is it safe to eat? Food Republic spoke with Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, and voice of the leading Dish on Fish blog, and she had answers for all of our concerns. "The white residue often found on canned salmon is albumin, a natural protein present in the fish," she said. "Albumin becomes visible when salmon is cooked or canned, as the heat causes it to coagulate and rise to the surface."

Well, that sounds less alarming than we thought, but what does it mean for the safety of future salmon patties or salmon salad? "This residue is completely safe to eat and does not affect the flavor or quality of the salmon," Kleiner informed us.