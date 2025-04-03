The Difference Between Making Wet And Dry Caramel Sauce Is One Simple Step

Making caramel sauce can often be an intimidating prospect for even the most experienced home cooks. From the fear of burning it, and watching your perfectly golden liquid turn acrid and charred in a split-second, to the potential crystallization of the sugar leaving you with a grainy, lumpy mess, working with molten sugar isn't exactly the most beginner-friendly of techniques. To prevent these mishaps when preparing a decadent caramel sauce, Food Republic spoke to Adriano Zumbo is a world renowned pastry chef, and runs the acclaimed Zumbo Pâtisserie on Australia's sunshine coast.

The expert introduced a concept known as "wet" caramel, wherein the sugar you would normally just melt in a dry pan (when making what's technically called "dry" caramel) becoming incorporated in water before any heat is applied. It's a basic change, but one that can make a world of difference if you're a budding pâtissier. "If just adding water to your caramel, the main purpose is [that it acts] as a carrying agent and allows the sugar crystals to dissolve faster," Zumbo told Food Republic. "The process itself cooks for longer, evaporating out around 90% of the liquid, giving you more time (just a little) and control over your final caramel." This caramel-making method might actually be ideal for beginners who need that extra leeway when trying not to burn the temperamental confection.