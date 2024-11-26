You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Chocolate Ganache

Ganache sounds like the kind of thing that you would find in a French patisserie or a fancy chocolate shop, and this classic preparation definitely is key to many desserts. But the truth is, chocolate ganache is simple enough to make in any home kitchen. You can even use a microwave!

Chocolate ganache utilizes just two simple ingredients: chopped-up chocolate bars and heavy cream. Some recipes call for roughly equal parts to create more of a drizzle or dip — like with a chocolate hazelnut profiterole recipe — but that can vary depending on the texture you want. Go heavier on the chocolate for a thicker, spreadable consistency.

All you have to do is put the cream and chocolate in a bowl and warm it gently. To do this in the microwave, put both ingredients in a heat-safe bowl, and zap for about a minute. If there are still some chunks after stirring, heat it again in 15-second bursts, stirring each time until the mixture comes together.

If you prefer, you can also set up a double boiler. Just place the bowl of cream and chocolate over a pot of simmering water and stir frequently, but make sure the bowl does not touch the water itself, which may cause the chocolate to seize. The steam is what will warm the cream and melt the chocolate.

Use your homemade chocolate ganache to finish cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, whip it into a frosting, or chill it to make truffles. Or use it to spoon over Blake Lively's go-to dessert — a comforting ice cream sundae.