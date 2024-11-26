You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Chocolate Ganache
Ganache sounds like the kind of thing that you would find in a French patisserie or a fancy chocolate shop, and this classic preparation definitely is key to many desserts. But the truth is, chocolate ganache is simple enough to make in any home kitchen. You can even use a microwave!
Chocolate ganache utilizes just two simple ingredients: chopped-up chocolate bars and heavy cream. Some recipes call for roughly equal parts to create more of a drizzle or dip — like with a chocolate hazelnut profiterole recipe — but that can vary depending on the texture you want. Go heavier on the chocolate for a thicker, spreadable consistency.
All you have to do is put the cream and chocolate in a bowl and warm it gently. To do this in the microwave, put both ingredients in a heat-safe bowl, and zap for about a minute. If there are still some chunks after stirring, heat it again in 15-second bursts, stirring each time until the mixture comes together.
If you prefer, you can also set up a double boiler. Just place the bowl of cream and chocolate over a pot of simmering water and stir frequently, but make sure the bowl does not touch the water itself, which may cause the chocolate to seize. The steam is what will warm the cream and melt the chocolate.
Use your homemade chocolate ganache to finish cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, whip it into a frosting, or chill it to make truffles. Or use it to spoon over Blake Lively's go-to dessert — a comforting ice cream sundae.
Tips for making chocolate ganache
Since this is such a simple preparation, it is important to start with good-quality chocolate. Use whichever kind of chocolate you like ranging from bittersweet to milk — you can even make a white chocolate ganache. Whatever you choose, go for bars, chunks, or baking chocolate that does not have any added stabilizers, such as soy lecithin. Chocolate chips often have stabilizers too, which makes it challenging to create a homogenous texture. It can take a while for them to melt fully, and the ganache can come out too thick.
Make sure the chocolate is cut into small pieces — you are looking for shards and chunks no bigger than a dime. This melts more quickly, reducing the chances that you will overheat your chocolate, but accidents do happen. If you do overheat your chocolate, don't panic — there's a way to save it. To get rid of that lackluster, gloopy, and tight texture, pull the chocolate off the heat immediately, and then add in more unmelted chocolate to bring the temperature down. When made properly, a ganache should be silky smooth and glossy.
Ganache will firm up as it cools, which is great for filling sandwich cookies or piping onto cupcakes, but not great for drizzling over the top of brownies. To return the ganache to a pourable consistency, simply reheat it in the double boiler or warm it in quick bursts in the microwave.