TGI Fridays Is Closing Locations. Could It Be The Next Red Lobster?

TGI Fridays has suddenly closed a large portion of its operating locations, raising concerns that the restaurant is in serious financial trouble. On October 28, 2024, CNN reported that the company shuttered 49 restaurants across multiple U.S. states in the span of one week, bringing its total number of locations from 213 down to 164. This number has dwindled even lower compared to the 270 locations that were open at the start of 2024.

If news of sudden closures were not enough to make fans nervous, there are growing rumors that TGI Fridays will soon be filing for bankruptcy. Informants with close connections to the company informed Bloomberg that it has consulted with lawyers about a potential Chapter 11 filing, after "struggling to turn around a business pressured by customers' tighter budgets and preference for faster food," the outlet wrote.

On the heels of Red Lobster's large-scale closures and bankruptcy filing, the result of risky practices like its ultimate endless shrimp deal, fans of TGI Fridays might fear that their favorite restaurant is next in line. While the chain has not officially confirmed that it will be filing as of the time of publication, large closures do often indicate an attempt to cut costs and avoid shutting down a business. If TGI Fridays has not yet filed, it may have to very soon.