The Simple Soaking Technique To Ward Off Dry Cakes

Whether you're celebrating a birthday or just baking for fun, cake is a classic dessert that almost everyone can enjoy ... until you pull it out of the oven and learn that it's dry and crumbly. We already have a couple of pro tips for making sure your cake comes out moist every time, but one simple method is fool-proof: soaking cake sponges with syrup or liquid. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Dominique Ansel, chef and owner of Dominique Ansel Bakery — home of the famous Cronut. Ansel is joining forces with Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto to debut an exclusive layered dessert that appears to defy gravity as it sits on top of a whisk.

According to Ansel, soaking a cake ensures "you'll get a soft and moist texture, which is especially helpful if the cake base is a drier type of cake ... for example, we'll brush devil's food cake with a bit of coffee or soak almond biscuit with orange blossom water or passionfruit juice, to give it that extra bit of moisture and hint of added flavor."

Some cakes, such as tiramisu, are known for their ultra-moist sponges, but remember that brushing on the liquid (rather than dunking or pouring) is important if you want to keep the cake from getting soggy. "That's why a dessert like tiramisu works and is such a beautiful dessert," Ansel explained, "where the espresso soaks into the ladyfingers, and the moisture from the mascarpone is also drawn in."