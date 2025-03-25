The Brushing Technique That Will Keep Your Tiramisu From Getting Soggy

Coffee and dessert all in one bite, what could be better? On the list of Italian cakes you need to try at least once, tiramisu should be number one. This dessert is traditionally made up of layers of mascarpone cream and ladyfingers that are soaked in coffee and topped with cocoa powder for a sweet treat with a nice twang. The most difficult part of making this dessert is treating each layer with care; and in the case of the lady fingers, not 'coffee-logging' them (thereby making them mushy). For tips on how to keep tiramisu from getting too soggy, we spoke with Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes.

So how do you keep the texture and structural integrity of your tiramisu intact? According to D'Aniello, "ladyfingers soak up liquid fast, and if you dunk them, they can get too wet and make the tiramisu soggy. Brushing the syrup on gives you more control, so they absorb just enough to soften without falling apart." This is best done with a pastry brush, preferably one with non-plastic bristles, so you can properly coat the ladyfingers without drowning them. As D'Aniello says, "this way, the tiramisu keeps its structure while still having that melt-in-your-mouth texture." This hack is especially useful for making secret-ingredient instant tiramisu, or even just personal servings that aren't made in a large baking pan. Just remember to keep track of how much coffee is brushed across the ladyfingers so there are no dry patches or extra strong pockets of flavor.