When it comes to a moist and tender cake, stop worrying so much about altering the number of eggs in a recipe, increasing the fat, or finding that perfect secret ingredient. According to Jake Cohen, best-selling cookbook author, Instagram famous chef, and star of the new A+E Networks' show "Jake Makes It Easy," it is all in the technique. Cohen told Food Republic, "It's not about adding ingredients. It's about not overworking the batter and baking it properly."

The impulse for many bakers when combining wet and dry ingredients is to mix thoroughly and vigorously. However, when you beat the life out of a batter, the final product often comes out of the oven hard and dense. That is because, as you stir, the gluten strands start to develop and strengthen. This is ideal when you want chewy bread and toothsome pasta, which is why kneading (and even smacking the dough as Juila Child does) is a crucial step in those recipes. However, for a soft and tender cake, mixing too much brings unwelcome elasticity.

On the other hand, undermixing the dough will not allow enough gluten to develop, resulting in a cake that fails to fully rise. Your best bet is to follow the recipe's instructions and stop when the batter is just combined — though it should not have large lumps or streaks of flour. If you are making a cake that calls for incorporating whipped egg whites, be extra careful to gently and minimally fold to avoid knocking out that air.