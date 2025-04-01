What's The Best Oven Temperature For Cooking Pork Chops?

Pork chops are a perfect dinner protein. Lean, packed with flavor, and versatile enough to fit with any number of accompanying ingredients, it's no wonder they remain a staple of American cuisine. For those looking to refine their techniques, we spoke to Matthew Stowe, executive chef at Joey Restaurants, which is set to open a new location in Santa Clara, California, about the best ways to cook pork chops in the oven.

When it comes to temperature, chef Stowe says hotter is better, though he issues a note of caution: "I wouldn't go straight into the oven," he says. "I would sear it in a pan and then put it into the oven to get some color on the outside." There are several reasons for that. The first is that by creating a seared exterior, the interior is able to stay more moist, as the crisped surface holds the liquid better. But there's another reason that's even more simple. "If you just throw a pork chop into an oven at 400 degrees, it'll cook, but you're never going to get that nice roasted caramelized flavor on the outside that really is the most enjoyable part when you're eating a piece of meat," Stowe says.

As long as the oven is red-hot and you monitor the internal temperature, it should be an effective cook. "400, 425, 450 [degrees Fahrenheit]," Stowe says. Just remember that cooking times may vary depending on if it's a boneless or bone-in chop.