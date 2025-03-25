The FDA Just Recalled Classic Coca-Cola In These 2 States

On March 6, 2025, Coca-Cola initiated a voluntary recall of 864 12-count original Coke packs in Wisconsin and Illinois. According to the FDA's public access site, plastic foreign objects may have entered cans distributed by Coca-Cola's Reyes bottling plant in Milwaukee.

On March 24, 2025, the FDA labeled this instance as a Class II recall, which it defines as "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." As of March 25, Coca-Cola has not given a press release detailing the exact nature of the contamination.

While retailers and grocery stores throw out recalled food items to prevent further spread, it's vital that citizens in Wisconsin and Illinois know how to identify recalled items. If you are a citizen of either state and have purchased a 12-pack of original flavor Coke within the last month, it's suggested you take time to determine whether or not your drinks may be at risk of contamination.