Is Subway Skimping On Its Meats? A New Lawsuit Says So
Subway has been accused of false advertising regarding the amount of meat added to its customers' sandwiches. On October 28, 2024, a class action lawsuit was filed in Brooklyn, New York, alleging that Subway's ads for its Steak and Cheese sandwiches do not accurately reflect the product served to customers (via Reuters). While many of us love that Subway bread smell, a sandwich that is mostly bread is definitely disappointing, and lead plaintiff Anna Tollison was frustrated to pay just over $7 for a sub that contained a teensy amount of beef.
The lawsuit claims that Subway's advertisements for the sandwich showcase 200% more protein than is actually present when the item is purchased in stores. Subway has been accused of violating New York's consumer protection laws, and the lawsuit calls for an unspecified amount of damages for New Yorkers who purchased Steak and Cheese sandwiches from Subway within the last three years. The plaintiff also cited concerns of high food prices due to inflation; with Americans unable to spend as much on meals, Subway's alleged skimping is even more egregious, the complaint states. As of the time of publication, Subway has not responded to these claims.
This lawsuit is the latest in a long line of legal battles for Subway
This lawsuit isn't the first time that Subway has been accused of lying to customers. Back in 2017, the sandwich company emerged from years of legal discourse fighting a class action lawsuit in Chicago, which claimed that Subway's famous footlong sandwiches did not measure at 12 inches. The case was ultimately dismissed, but the damage to Subway's reputation had already been done.
In 2023, another class action lawsuit in California claimed that Subway's tuna contained non-tuna products such as other meats and fish. This case was also dismissed, with the ruling judge calling it a "frivolous class action," per Reuters. However, not every legal battle has ruled in Subway's favor. Ireland's Supreme Court decided that Subway's bread cannot legally be called bread in the country due to its high sugar content. News of this legal technicality spread to fans worldwide, who might now have second thoughts about eating Subway's "nutritious" bread options. Whether the suit regarding meat amounts and false advertising is settled or dismissed, Subway's continuous legal battles are a surprising side of the usually well-regarded sandwich chain.