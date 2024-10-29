Is Subway Skimping On Its Meats? A New Lawsuit Says So

Subway has been accused of false advertising regarding the amount of meat added to its customers' sandwiches. On October 28, 2024, a class action lawsuit was filed in Brooklyn, New York, alleging that Subway's ads for its Steak and Cheese sandwiches do not accurately reflect the product served to customers (via Reuters). While many of us love that Subway bread smell, a sandwich that is mostly bread is definitely disappointing, and lead plaintiff Anna Tollison was frustrated to pay just over $7 for a sub that contained a teensy amount of beef.

The lawsuit claims that Subway's advertisements for the sandwich showcase 200% more protein than is actually present when the item is purchased in stores. Subway has been accused of violating New York's consumer protection laws, and the lawsuit calls for an unspecified amount of damages for New Yorkers who purchased Steak and Cheese sandwiches from Subway within the last three years. The plaintiff also cited concerns of high food prices due to inflation; with Americans unable to spend as much on meals, Subway's alleged skimping is even more egregious, the complaint states. As of the time of publication, Subway has not responded to these claims.