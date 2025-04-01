Sandwiches Falling Flat? Here's How To Make A Deli-Style Lunch At Home
We humans have made liberal use of the word sandwich. These handhelds comprise any and every food imaginable, from something as simple as a PB&J, to an open-faced deviled glazed ham sandwich, to the $214 "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" made with champagne and white truffle butter. But what if you want to make a basic sandwich — bread, meat, cheese, some classic toppings — rather than pile bread up with unexpected ingredients, and still create something elevated and deli-worthy?
Food Republic spoke with Owen Han, self-taught chef, content creator, and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," and he had this to say: "While cheaper, mass-produced ingredients found at most grocery stores might be tempting and easier to procure, you would ideally go with high-quality ingredients." That means sourcing "fresh bread from your local bakery" — or baking it yourself — and getting "proteins from a trusted butcher shop." Don't be afraid to ask your butcher questions or for advice on what meat to get. Some butcher shops also sell artisanal cheeses (as well as fresh-baked bread), so you don't have to make a bunch of stops. If you're using vegetables, consider shopping seasonally and locally at farmer's markets — or grow and use them fresh from your own garden.
Constructing a sandwich of beauty
Sourcing the ingredients is just one step; you should also show care and a little technique when constructing your sandwich. "When it comes to putting the sandwich together, there are professional deli tricks I would employ as well," said Owen Han. "Lightly [dressing] shredded lettuce with oil and vinegar for added flavor and texture" is just one example, and it brings to mind the balance of textures you want to achieve. He also suggested adding some flourish by using a "deli-style fold for meats (rather than laying them flat) for added volume and bite," before giving it a quick press or wrapping it up to "meld the flavors together like a true deli sandwich."
Additionally, rather than all soft ingredients or all chewy or crunchy ingredients, try to include elements of both. For example, if you are using a softer bread, to offset both that and the softer meats and cheese, you definitely want to include a crunch from vegetables (or chips, since those are things people put on their sandwiches). If you're using a harder bread, you can maybe skip the lettuce or onion, and opt instead for tomato or arugula. If you do want veggies on your sandwich, Han recommended "thinly slicing onions and tomatoes to ensure even distribution."