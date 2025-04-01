Sandwiches Falling Flat? Here's How To Make A Deli-Style Lunch At Home

We humans have made liberal use of the word sandwich. These handhelds comprise any and every food imaginable, from something as simple as a PB&J, to an open-faced deviled glazed ham sandwich, to the $214 "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" made with champagne and white truffle butter. But what if you want to make a basic sandwich — bread, meat, cheese, some classic toppings — rather than pile bread up with unexpected ingredients, and still create something elevated and deli-worthy?

Food Republic spoke with Owen Han, self-taught chef, content creator, and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," and he had this to say: "While cheaper, mass-produced ingredients found at most grocery stores might be tempting and easier to procure, you would ideally go with high-quality ingredients." That means sourcing "fresh bread from your local bakery" — or baking it yourself — and getting "proteins from a trusted butcher shop." Don't be afraid to ask your butcher questions or for advice on what meat to get. Some butcher shops also sell artisanal cheeses (as well as fresh-baked bread), so you don't have to make a bunch of stops. If you're using vegetables, consider shopping seasonally and locally at farmer's markets — or grow and use them fresh from your own garden.