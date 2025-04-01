This Tiny Ingredient Will Boost Your Tuna Salad To Gourmet Status Without Extra Effort

In the sea of fast food places, leftovers, and popular lunch dishes, tuna salad holds a special place in many people's hearts. It's the old, reliable staple of lunchtime cuisine. While there's no room here to knock on the classic tuna salad recipe, a key suggestion can help bring it to the next level. Add capers to your tuna for a bright punch of flavor. Incorporating capers is so easy: once you've mixed up your preferred dressing of mayonnaise, mustard, and tuna, simply toss in as many salty capers as you'd like. Most often, capers are categorized by their size. You'll want to choose a smaller variety (non-pareil or surfines) for tuna salad to ensure even bites

If you're unsure about mixing in capers, taste them beforehand. Their flavor is unique and somewhat addictive (there's a good reason Giada DeLaurentiis' love for Italian capers is boundless). Tastewise, capers provide a zesty, almost lemony flavor and a super savory brine. They taste similar to buttery green olives, with even more acidity and saltiness. Due to their lovely acidity and savory notes, you'll create a tuna dish that appeals to all tastebuds.