How To Cut Your Butter Like A Pro

Bench scrapers, like this Stainless Steel Bench Scraper from OXO, are actually roughly the same length as a stick of butter; if the knife you have is too short, you're going to have to cut it as much as you can lengthwise, then rotate the stick to finish the job on the other side. Why go through that hassle when a bench scraper can make the long cut in one motion?

While the bench scraper has a sharp enough edge to slice through cold butter, the "blade" also isn't so sharp that you have to worry about cutting yourself (plus, some models have non-slip handles; even if your hands are wet, the tool should stay firmly put). You can even use the scraper to cut butter directly into a mixing bowl without having to worry about accidentally taking the end of your thumb off.

There is also the fact that, thanks to the bench scraper's wider blade (they tend to be rectangular in shape), you can easily scoop up all the butter you've just cut and move it wherever you need to. Finally, the bench scrapers' original purpose was to remove any stuck on dough from the surface where it was worked. This means it is also good at removing any butter residue that might remain on a surface after it has been cut.