A Pastry Chef Shares When To Use Salted Vs Unsalted Butter

If you've ever found yourself double-fisting grocery store butter by the dairy case — one ultra-creamy unsalted, one cultured extra sea salt — and wondering exactly when you're supposed to use salted and unsalted butter, welcome home. You no longer have to live life on the "margarines." Kick back, relax, and let a fabulously talented pastry chef butter you up.

Chef Michelle Palazzo lends her sweet talents to New York City's Frenchette, Le Rock, and the Big Apple's almost 90-year-old bistro, Le Veau d'Or, creating edible works of art like bay laurel cream feuillettes, strawberry gateau, and pistachio and bergamot frangipane galette des rois. Despite her massive chops, chef Palazzo offers easy-to-remember, useful tips and tricks for using salted butter — as well as the unsalted kind — for home bakers of all skill levels.

From the science behind salt and fat in baking, to the methods for maximizing this humble ingredient's potential, chef Palazzo trims the pie crust on how to get the most out of popcorn's best friend. Spread the word, here's exactly when to use salted vs. unsalted butter.