The Timing Rule You Need To Follow To Avoid Overbaking Your Treats

For your average at home baker, navigating all of the intricate timings and temperatures involved with baking your favorite sweet (or savory) treats can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. Underbaking things is okay, to an extent: While not ideal, you can always take a cake out early, check its temperature, and put it back into the oven, after all. Overbaking, though, is another matter — once your bake gets past a certain point, it's very difficult to pull it back. But is there a way to avoid making such a crucial mistake? To find out, Food Republic spoke to Dominique Ansel. He is widely regarded as one of the world's foremost pastry experts, having been the executive pastry chef at New York's two Michelin-starred Daniel for six years (in the process winning a James Beard award and being named the world's best pastry chef in 2017) before founding his eponymous bakery — and, of course, inventing the now iconic cronut.

If anyone knows how to avoid overbaking a tasty treat, it's Ansel. We caught up with him as he prepared for a collaboration with Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto, creating an exclusive layered dessert inspired by Talenti's new Bakery Collection of gelatos. According to the expert, the best way to keep your baked goods from overcooking is to keep a steady eye on them, testing its contents in the minutes before your timer goes off. There are also multiple tools and tricks that will keep you vigilant while baking, to avoid the dreaded disappointment that comes after your treat had too long of a stay in the oven.