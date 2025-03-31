The Whimsical Way The French Drink Their Coffee

Many coffee drinkers around the world reach for a mug. In France, however, a different vessel often takes center stage at the breakfast table, and that's a bowl. This isn't a recent trend but a practice with roots stretching back centuries.

Coffee's arrival in France in the 17th century is often linked to Pierre de la Roque, a physician who brought back coffee beans from Egypt or Constantinople — it depends on who tells the story. Along with the beans came the traditional Turkish ways of preparation, which included serving the beverage in small decorated bowls. Europeans, at that time, were accustomed to using bowls for hot drinks, making the adoption of this practice relatively seamless.

While handled cups later gained popularity in other parts of Europe, the French maintained the whimsical usage of the bowl. The wide opening of a bowl is perfect for a French breakfast that often comes with croissants, other pastries, or bread, and the bowl's shape makes it easy to dip these into the coffee. The larger surface area of the liquid in a bowl also means the coffee cools down fairly quickly, making it ready to drink sooner.

More than just a practical choice, drinking coffee from a bowl has become a part of the French way of life. It represents a slower, more demure and mindful approach to enjoying a morning beverage. It's about taking a moment to appreciate the simple pleasures and living life to the fullest, a concept often associated with the French "Art de Vivre."