Ristretto Vs Long Shot: What's The Difference?

In the world of espresso, where that rich, concentrated coffee is king, two variations of a standard shot stand out: the ristretto and the long shot. While both are made by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans, they're actually quite different in how they're brewed, leading to unique flavors and experiences. Knowing these differences can help coffee and espresso lovers get the most out of their drink and choose the right shot for their taste.

A ristretto, which means "restricted" or "limited" in Italian, is essentially a shorter, more concentrated espresso shot (or "caffè"). It uses the same amount of coffee grounds as a regular espresso but with about half the water. This creates a smaller shot with a bolder, more intense flavor. To continue learning Italian terms, on the other hand, a long shot, also called a lungo (Italian for "long"), uses more water, typically double the amount of a standard espresso. This results in a larger shot that's milder and a bit more bitter. So, when pulling an espresso shot, choosing between a ristretto and a long shot really comes down to personal preference for intensity, volume, and bitterness.