Macchiato Vs Flat White: What's The Flavor And Caffeine Difference?

It's easy to see why a macchiato and a flat white might be confused with one another. After all, they are both hot, caffeinated coffee drinks that are made from just two ingredients: espresso and milk. But there are subtle differences between the beverages that change their flavor. Whereas a macchiato has a strong and punchy taste, flat whites are more milky and mild, and this all has to do with the ratio of the two ingredients.

The word macchiato was coined in the 1980s by Italian baristas. Hoping to help servers distinguish between orders of plain espresso and those that were spiked with a splash of milk, they came up with the name macchiato — Italian for "marked" or "stained." This is exactly what the drink is: A shot of espresso "stained" with a tiny layer of frothed milk.

The flat white originated in the same decade in the Australasia region, but its exact place of birth is a topic of passionate debate. Much like pavlova, which has caused a feud between Australia and New Zealand, these two countries both lay claim to the flat white. What we do know for sure is that a flat white is made from a shot of espresso, like a macchiato, except it uses more milk (resulting in a larger serving, generally speaking). Though the exact ratios differ from recipe to recipe, it typically uses an equal amount or up to twice the quantity of steamed milk as espresso.