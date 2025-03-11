How To Use Coca-Cola In Your Chicken Brine

A major challenge in cooking protein is achieving the perfect texture: a slightly crisp exterior without sacrificing any tenderness in the middle. When it comes to chicken, one of the best ways to accomplish this is by using a brine. Brining is an age-old process that infuses the meat with a combination of salt and sugar, enhancing flavor and preserving tenderness — hence why you should brine even when you're short on time. While a basic brine may consist of water and simple herbs, why not try something different, like Coca-Cola? To learn how to incorporate this classic soda, we spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

Cooking with Coca-Cola may seem unusual, but the soda already appears in plenty of savory recipes, such as Coca-Cola barbecue sauce — so why not use it on chicken? "The acidity in the drink helps tenderize the meat, while the sugars promote caramelization and a hint of sweetness," explains chef Dennis. "The soda's flavor compounds also complement savory spices, making it a great addition to a brine for grilled or roasted chicken." Not only do you benefit from the natural effects of carbonation and the soda's sugars, but you also get a sweet kick with added depth of flavor. As for spices, you could enhance the drink's vanilla notes by adding cinnamon or nutmeg, or introduce some tang with ginger and black pepper. Both approaches will meld well with your protein and make for a unique flavor.