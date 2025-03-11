How To Use Coca-Cola In Your Chicken Brine
A major challenge in cooking protein is achieving the perfect texture: a slightly crisp exterior without sacrificing any tenderness in the middle. When it comes to chicken, one of the best ways to accomplish this is by using a brine. Brining is an age-old process that infuses the meat with a combination of salt and sugar, enhancing flavor and preserving tenderness — hence why you should brine even when you're short on time. While a basic brine may consist of water and simple herbs, why not try something different, like Coca-Cola? To learn how to incorporate this classic soda, we spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.
Cooking with Coca-Cola may seem unusual, but the soda already appears in plenty of savory recipes, such as Coca-Cola barbecue sauce — so why not use it on chicken? "The acidity in the drink helps tenderize the meat, while the sugars promote caramelization and a hint of sweetness," explains chef Dennis. "The soda's flavor compounds also complement savory spices, making it a great addition to a brine for grilled or roasted chicken." Not only do you benefit from the natural effects of carbonation and the soda's sugars, but you also get a sweet kick with added depth of flavor. As for spices, you could enhance the drink's vanilla notes by adding cinnamon or nutmeg, or introduce some tang with ginger and black pepper. Both approaches will meld well with your protein and make for a unique flavor.
Making your Coca-Cola brine
So, how do you incorporate Coca-Cola into your chicken brine? Rest assured, you won't just be dumping soda all over your wings. "To incorporate Coca-Cola into a brine, it's best to mix it with salt, water, and aromatics rather than using it as the sole liquid," Dennis Littley explains. "This balances the sweetness and ensures the chicken still gets the proper salt penetration." Mixing the cola with the other brining ingredients also allows the aromatics to release their flavors before they even touch the chicken, resulting in a more evenly distributed taste.
For those who prefer a more subtle Coca-Cola flavor, there's a simple extra step you can take before mixing your brine. "Some cooks even reduce Coke on the stovetop to create a more concentrated syrup, which can be added to a marinade or glaze for extra depth of flavor," explains chef Dennis. The syrup naturally has a thicker consistency compared to a watery brine, so be sure to apply an even coat to prevent any spots from lacking flavor or becoming overly saucy. Regardless of the approach, adding Coca-Cola to your chicken brine is a great way to elevate a basic recipe — and next time you invite guests over for dinner, you can see if they can guess the sweet secret ingredient in your roasted chicken dish.