It's Time To Build Better Sandwiches By Layering Them The Right Way

There is no denying a good club sandwich is all about the mixture of different textures and flavors. When those boxes are checked, this lunchtime favorite (for lack of better words) slaps. To achieve the best sandwich, you must learn to layer the ingredients in the optimal way. So to determine what should go where on your next sammy, Food Republic reached out to Owen Han, a self-taught chef, content creator, and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich."

One look at Han's Instagram page, and you're greeted with literally every type of sandwich, from a yummy maple bacon triple smash burger to a spicy Dutch crunch sandwich. He is arguably this generation's sandwich expert. So how do you layer a club sandwich the right way? "Start with a sturdy base: toasted bread," Han told us. You can even toast bread in your air fryer for a fast result.

Once you've got your base, it's time to "add mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon," Han advised. "Add the second slice of bread, followed by turkey or ham, cheese, and another layer of mayo before topping with the final slice." This building method ensures you'll get distinct layers of lush mayo, crisp lettuce, juicy sweet tomato, salty bacon, hearty lunch meat, and savory cheese, all broken up by toasty crunchy bread.