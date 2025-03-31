It's Time To Build Better Sandwiches By Layering Them The Right Way
There is no denying a good club sandwich is all about the mixture of different textures and flavors. When those boxes are checked, this lunchtime favorite (for lack of better words) slaps. To achieve the best sandwich, you must learn to layer the ingredients in the optimal way. So to determine what should go where on your next sammy, Food Republic reached out to Owen Han, a self-taught chef, content creator, and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich."
One look at Han's Instagram page, and you're greeted with literally every type of sandwich, from a yummy maple bacon triple smash burger to a spicy Dutch crunch sandwich. He is arguably this generation's sandwich expert. So how do you layer a club sandwich the right way? "Start with a sturdy base: toasted bread," Han told us. You can even toast bread in your air fryer for a fast result.
Once you've got your base, it's time to "add mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon," Han advised. "Add the second slice of bread, followed by turkey or ham, cheese, and another layer of mayo before topping with the final slice." This building method ensures you'll get distinct layers of lush mayo, crisp lettuce, juicy sweet tomato, salty bacon, hearty lunch meat, and savory cheese, all broken up by toasty crunchy bread.
Key ways to customize your layered sandwich
Customizing the layers to your liking is another key to creating a tasty sandwich. When choosing the bread, try sourdough — which is also the best bread for a crispy grilled cheese sandwich — for a tangy bite, or soft whole-grain bread for a wheat-forward hearty, flavorful base. Toasting the bread, as chef Owen Han recommends, is essential to achieving a crusty surface that helps keep the sandwich's texture intact and prevents sogginess. As for the fresh ingredients, go with whatever you like, from experimenting with different types of tomatoes to adding layers of crunchy iceberg lettuce, or vibrant spinach.
Consider adding vinegary pickles, grilled sweet and spicy pickles, or thinly sliced cucumbers for a fresh taste. As for the spread, Han recommends mayonnaise, but you can totally incorporate other ingredients in addition to the mayo. For example, try mixing it with pesto or chopped sundried tomatoes for a herbaceous, zesty flavor.
There's one final thing you need to do before serving your well-filled club sandwich. "Lastly, like any great sandwich shop or deli would, run a toothpick through the middle of the sandwich from top to bottom to sturdy the layers," advised Han. This makes it look appetizing, and will also stop your towering masterpiece from falling apart on the plate.