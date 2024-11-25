The Fluffy Bread Swap That Will Change Your Tuna Sandwiches Forever

Different types of breads suit certain dishes better than others. Potato buns are the best bread for burgers and greasy sandwiches, as they're squishy but maintain their structural integrity, whereas sourdough is the ideal bread for a crispy grilled cheese sandwich. Meanwhile, for the most satisfying tuna salad sandwich, you want something that's much softer than sturdy sourdough — and the most comforting option of all has to be Japanese milk bread.

Known as shokupan in Japanese, these cloud-like, pillowy-soft loaves are slightly sweeter than regular white bread. The subtly sweet taste works beautifully with a delicately creamy, savory tuna filling. And the fluffy texture not only perfectly complements the softness of the canned fish, but also serves as a welcome contrast to any crunchy ingredients in the mix, such as diced celery, scallions, or bell pepper. Just as Japanese egg sandwiches are better on every level, the tuna variety can blow your mind.

The secret to getting the buttery soft texture of milk bread comes down to a technique known as yudane, in which flour is whisked together with boiling water or milk. The resulting loaf is plush, but not super squishy like brioche, so it holds together well even if your tuna salad has a wetter consistency. By switching up the bread, you can really take your lunch to the next level — and with a couple more tweaks, you can make it even more special.