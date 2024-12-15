Why Wisconsin's Bread Cheese Deserves A Spot On Your Must-Try List

Imagine a sumptuous grilled cheese fresh off the pan, with a soft, velvety texture and a rich, toasted exterior. Sounds divine, right? Now imagine looking down and realizing what you're eating actually contains no bread, only thick, delicious cheese that's been cooked to perfection. Welcome to the world of bread cheese, a Wisconsin specialty that deserves nationwide awareness, especially for the carb- or gluten-conscious.

The concept of bread cheese comes from juusteoleipä, a Finnish cheese traditionally made from cow or reindeer milk that can trace its origins back at least 200 years. Also known as narskujuusto, or "squeaky cheese," bread cheese starts its life in curd form, and to achieve its signature look and crust, those curds are molded into bread-shaped blocks and baked until the top begins to caramelize and take on a beautiful brown color. The flavor is slightly salty but not overly powerful, which is part of why it makes for such a versatile item to pair with any number of flavors. When heated, it doesn't melt like Oaxaca cheese or mozzarella, but simply softens into a smooth, almost custardy texture.

While the inspiration comes from Finland, Wisconsin cheesemakers such as Carr Valley Cheese have taken the tradition and run with it. Out-of-staters interested in trying this culinary revival can order it online.