Why Wisconsin's Bread Cheese Deserves A Spot On Your Must-Try List
Imagine a sumptuous grilled cheese fresh off the pan, with a soft, velvety texture and a rich, toasted exterior. Sounds divine, right? Now imagine looking down and realizing what you're eating actually contains no bread, only thick, delicious cheese that's been cooked to perfection. Welcome to the world of bread cheese, a Wisconsin specialty that deserves nationwide awareness, especially for the carb- or gluten-conscious.
The concept of bread cheese comes from juusteoleipä, a Finnish cheese traditionally made from cow or reindeer milk that can trace its origins back at least 200 years. Also known as narskujuusto, or "squeaky cheese," bread cheese starts its life in curd form, and to achieve its signature look and crust, those curds are molded into bread-shaped blocks and baked until the top begins to caramelize and take on a beautiful brown color. The flavor is slightly salty but not overly powerful, which is part of why it makes for such a versatile item to pair with any number of flavors. When heated, it doesn't melt like Oaxaca cheese or mozzarella, but simply softens into a smooth, almost custardy texture.
While the inspiration comes from Finland, Wisconsin cheesemakers such as Carr Valley Cheese have taken the tradition and run with it. Out-of-staters interested in trying this culinary revival can order it online.
How to use bread cheese
Once you have your bread cheese in hand, the possibilities for what to do with it are wide-ranging. A traditional Finnish breakfast includes eating it topped with mascarpone cheese and cloudberries or any other kind of fruit jam, or even cut up and thrown into coffee for a drink called kaffeost. Think of it like hot chocolate and marshmallows, but the savory edition.
If coffee cheese is too far out for you, fear not, there are other breakfast options. The cheese can be topped with honey or maple syrup and eaten like French toast, and culinary adventurers can experiment to see which different twists on French toast work with bread cheese.
While the food is often served warm because of its fantastic texture, it can also be served cold, such as a lovely addition to salads. When chopped up, it also makes for a great replacement for cheese curds in dishes like poutine, and can be added to breakfast potatoes for a similar effect.
Finally, it can be warmed up as a block and either eaten whole as a grilled cheese (hold the bread), or with dipping sauces. American producers have begun adding flavors such as garlic and bacon, making a delightful no-carb cheesy bread when dipped in marinara or pesto.