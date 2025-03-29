The 2 Protein-Packed Canned Ingredients You Should Add To Your Store-Bought Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese is a pantry staple — comforting, delicious, and packed with starchy noodles coated in a salty, cheese-based sauce. While there's no denying the appeal of a classic bowl of macaroni and cheese, sometimes you might want something with a bit more protein than the standard box provides. The good news is there's an easy and efficient way to boost the protein in your favorite store-bought mac and cheese: canned tuna and peas.
If you're skeptical, consider how well tuna, noodles, and peas work together in a traditional or upscale tuna casserole. The tuna melts into the cheesy sauce, coating each noodle, while the peas add a pop of sweetness. All you have to do is prepare your mac and cheese according to the box, then stir in your canned tuna and peas at the very end to warm them through.
When prepared according to package instructions, a standard box of cooked mac and cheese contains around 10 grams of protein per one-cup serving. The protein content will increase by varying amounts depending on the type of tuna you choose. For example, adding three ounces of cooked yellowfin tuna provides 25 grams of protein, whereas the same amount of chunk light tuna in water adds 16 grams. As for canned peas, tossing in ½ cup adds another 3.76 grams of protein.
More ways to add protein to your boxed mac and cheese
While canned tuna and peas are a tried-and-true combination, you can also experiment with different varieties of canned fish. If you're looking for an alternative, canned salmon is an excellent choice, with 19 grams of protein per three-ounce serving. Its mild flavor pairs well with rich, salty cheddar, creating a delicious mac and cheese. You could also try flavored tuna or salmon to enhance the dish. For a spicy twist, use jalapeño-flavored tuna, which adds flecks of peppery heat that balance the sweetness of the peas. For a heartier take, incorporate a hickory-smoked variety that brings a touch of smokiness and savoriness to complement the cheesy pasta.
Take the customization a step further by stirring in some condensed cream of mushroom soup. While it doesn't add much protein (let the tuna handle that), it lends an umami-rich, herby depth of flavor while making the dish extra creamy — giving it a tuna casserole-like vibe.
For two additional simple hacks to boost the protein content, consider using ultra-filtered milk instead of regular milk. Ultra-filtered milk can contain up to 18 grams of protein per cup, compared to the 8.14 grams found in standard milk. Or, stir in a few tablespoons of tangy Greek yogurt, which provides around 8.5 grams of protein per three-ounce serving.