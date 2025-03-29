The 2 Protein-Packed Canned Ingredients You Should Add To Your Store-Bought Mac & Cheese

Mac and cheese is a pantry staple — comforting, delicious, and packed with starchy noodles coated in a salty, cheese-based sauce. While there's no denying the appeal of a classic bowl of macaroni and cheese, sometimes you might want something with a bit more protein than the standard box provides. The good news is there's an easy and efficient way to boost the protein in your favorite store-bought mac and cheese: canned tuna and peas.

If you're skeptical, consider how well tuna, noodles, and peas work together in a traditional or upscale tuna casserole. The tuna melts into the cheesy sauce, coating each noodle, while the peas add a pop of sweetness. All you have to do is prepare your mac and cheese according to the box, then stir in your canned tuna and peas at the very end to warm them through.

When prepared according to package instructions, a standard box of cooked mac and cheese contains around 10 grams of protein per one-cup serving. The protein content will increase by varying amounts depending on the type of tuna you choose. For example, adding three ounces of cooked yellowfin tuna provides 25 grams of protein, whereas the same amount of chunk light tuna in water adds 16 grams. As for canned peas, tossing in ½ cup adds another 3.76 grams of protein.