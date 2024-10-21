The Discontinued Klondike Ice Cream Treat We Probably Won't Get Back
What wasn't to like about the Choco Taco? From the easy-to-hold waffle cone shell to the simple vanilla ice cream filling, all dipped in chocolate and topped with peanuts, this treat was a wonderful mix of textures and flavors, cleverly combining a classic taco shape with the familiar ice cream cone. Yet after nearly 40 years, Klondike said goodbye to the Choco Taco in 2022. Wait, what?
While it likely didn't smooth over the shock from fans, the company said this discontinuation was a strategic business decision. "Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability," it wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Despite its nostalgic appeal and loyal fanbase, it seems like the Choco Taco was discontinued to free up resources for products in higher demand.
Many heartbroken fans continue to express their disappointment over this move, but Klondike has not ruled out a possible return for the Choco Taco in the future. However, as of 2024, it remains one of the many ice creams we may never see again, right alongside all the discontinued Ben & Jerry's flavors we want to revive.
There's an upscale Choco Taco substitute on the market
For Choco Taco lovers who can't sit idly by hoping for Klondike to make an announcement about its return, there is some good news. Salt & Straw, a Portland-based ice cream company, has teamed up with Taco Bell to bring back a new version of the beloved treat called the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco. The ice cream chain began selling their version in summer of 2024 at seven select U.S. locations, as well as at Disney World and Disneyland.
This new twist features hand-pressed waffle cones filled with cinnamon ancho chile-flavored ice cream, dipped in chocolate, and coated with toasted brown rice for added crunch. The ice cream tacos are also customizable with various sauces, including Chocolate Chili and Mango Jalapeño.
The collaboration also aims to create a taco shell that stays crisp, addressing concerns about sogginess regarding the original Choco Taco. This gourmet take is designed to evoke nostalgia while introducing fresh flavors and textures — fans of the original treat will find that the Salt & Straw version has a far more unique taste that reflects the chain's creative approach to ice cream.