For A Truly Decadent Homemade Shortbread, Don't Cut Your Butter. Do This Instead

Crumbly, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth shortbread cookies are to die for. When done right, they're amazing; when done poorly, they can be dry. There are a few secrets if you want to know how to make perfect shortbread cookies. One key step to getting decadent shortbread is incorporating cold, grated butter and not overworking the dough.

For the best results, Food Republic reached out to an expert, Audra Fullerton, head recipe developer and baking expert at The Baker Chick. Fullerton shared a good tip with us: "Grated butter is perfectly portioned to be worked evenly into dough, resulting in a buttery shortbread [that is well-textured]."

The frozen, grated pieces help all of the remaining dough stay cold, which ensures there are little pockets of butter dispersed in the cookies, so they melt evenly as they bake (as opposed to large clumps of cut butter that are not as consistently shaped). This uniformity helps the butter incorporate into the shortbread dough evenly without over-mixing — which creates dry, hard, lackluster cookies. Instead, the small grated pieces make for tiny pops throughout the dough, producing a light, buttery crunch in every bite.