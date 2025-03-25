Church's Vs KFC Vs Popeyes: Which Fast Food Chain Has The Most Affordable Fried Chicken?
Fried chicken has slowly but surely established itself as an American staple, whether you're eating gourmet wings or getting drumsticks at your local drive-through. While it may be known as a Southern delicacy, you can get good quality fried chicken all over the country — but at what cost? Amidst the risks of rising grocery prices for both consumers and corporations as a result of President Trump's tariffs on Canada, fast food chains are having to increase their menu prices. So the question remains: Which chain has the most affordable fried chicken?
To find the answer, we compared the prices of chicken at three of the most popular fried chicken chains in America: Church's Texas Chicken, Popeyes, and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Each establishment had similar offerings in terms of two- and three-piece chicken combos, as well as options for other chicken variations like tenders and nuggets. It's important to note that all of the menu prices vary by location, but all were compared in the same state for continuity. After comparing various combo and a la carte prices at each of the three chains, Kentucky Fried Chicken came out to be the most affordable — on average ranging about a dollar cheaper than both Church's and Popeyes. However, it's worth taking into account what is included with each combo meal and which restaurant has a greater menu variety so you get the most bang for your buck. Read ahead to see a more in-depth breakdown of each of these fried chicken chains.
Least Affordable: Popeyes
Despite having similar prices to Church's, Popeyes ranks last in affordability when you break it down to the fine print. A three-piece chicken combo at Popeyes, which includes a drink, biscuit, and a side, rings in at $12.99. As with all the other chains, there are options to increase the size of your side and drink for an additional cost, but it's worth noting that you can opt for spicy wings and dark meat at no extra charge. For those who prefer chicken tenders, you'll save a whopping $0.50 if you switch to the three-piece tender combo.
The one advantage to Popeyes is that it recently added wings to its permanent menu, with eight different flavors of ranging spice levels to choose from. Both the six-piece boneless and bone-in wing combos come in at $12.59. Church's only has wings as a replacement option, and KFC only sells them as individual pieces for $3.79 each. Popeyes also has a seafood section of their menu, but it seems limited to just shrimp and doesn't quite measure up to Church's seafood offerings price-wise. So, though Popeyes has a good range of items, their price point doesn't stick out as being the most affordable. If you're looking for anything other than wings, which the other establishments don't quite have, your affordable fried chicken won't come from Popeyes.
In the middle: Church's
Church's Texas Chicken may not have as many store locations as Popeyes or KFC, but it's a good middle ground in terms of variety for an affordable price. On paper, it has the same prices per fried chicken combo as Popeyes, costing $12.99 for a three-piece combo that includes a biscuit and a choice of side and drink. But, there are a few small features that make this chain slightly more affordable, and perhaps more alluring. First is their a la carte option, which, for three pieces of chicken, costs $6.69 — nearly three dollars cheaper than Popeyes' $9.55 a la carte for the same amount of food. The second is the choice of chicken pieces within the combo — breast, wing, leg, and thigh — which do cost more but offer more variety.
Church's does take the lead when it comes to their seafood menu, which is cheaper than Popeyes. Meanwhile, KFC doesn't even have a seafood menu –– but, then again, it's not called Kentucky Fried "Fish." Church's offers a Surf N' Turf combo and a Fish Sandwich combo, each for $8.49, as compared to Popeyes' similar items for $9.99. So, even if you aren't looking for chicken at your local fried chicken chain, you'll save a few dollars by making a stop at the Church's drive-thru instead of opting for its larger competitor.
Most Affordable: Kentucky Fried Chicken
When it comes to affordability, KFC was the winner by a mile in the world of fast food fried chicken. Compared to their competitors, who both clock in at $12.99 for a three-piece combo, KFC only charges $11.79. The KFC combo also includes a biscuit and a choice of side and beverage, but charges no additional fees to change the pieces of chicken included. Meanwhile, their three-piece chicken tender combo is even cheaper, costing $9.59, whereas the other chains kept the prices the same. As mentioned, there is no seafood served at KFC, but they do have nuggets (which the other chains are missing).
The only noticeable failure for KFC in terms of pricing is their lack of a la carte options. While it's possible to get pieces of chicken that aren't part of a combo, you have to pay for each piece individually. For example, while Popeyes serves six wings a la carte for $6.99, buying six wings from KFC would cost you $15.16. So, if you're going for an inexpensive meal, stick to the combos.
Since KFC is notably cheaper than its peers, it's also worth investigating why. Popeyes appears to be stealing the market out from under KFC, with many preferring the slightly more expensive chain. Indeed, our writers also ranked KFC as the worst fried chicken chain out of 12 popular restaurants. So, while the prices may be better, tastier chicken could be worth the extra dollars.