Church's Vs KFC Vs Popeyes: Which Fast Food Chain Has The Most Affordable Fried Chicken?

Fried chicken has slowly but surely established itself as an American staple, whether you're eating gourmet wings or getting drumsticks at your local drive-through. While it may be known as a Southern delicacy, you can get good quality fried chicken all over the country — but at what cost? Amidst the risks of rising grocery prices for both consumers and corporations as a result of President Trump's tariffs on Canada, fast food chains are having to increase their menu prices. So the question remains: Which chain has the most affordable fried chicken?

To find the answer, we compared the prices of chicken at three of the most popular fried chicken chains in America: Church's Texas Chicken, Popeyes, and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Each establishment had similar offerings in terms of two- and three-piece chicken combos, as well as options for other chicken variations like tenders and nuggets. It's important to note that all of the menu prices vary by location, but all were compared in the same state for continuity. After comparing various combo and a la carte prices at each of the three chains, Kentucky Fried Chicken came out to be the most affordable — on average ranging about a dollar cheaper than both Church's and Popeyes. However, it's worth taking into account what is included with each combo meal and which restaurant has a greater menu variety so you get the most bang for your buck. Read ahead to see a more in-depth breakdown of each of these fried chicken chains.