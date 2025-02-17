5 Fast Food Chains That Use 100% Pure Beef

Fast food joints are a notoriously quick and easy way to get some grub. And while it's true that these once extremely affordable restaurants seem to be more expensive than ever right now, they're also not going anywhere. In fact, approximately 83% of Americans consume some form of fast food weekly, and about 20% of every American meal is eaten in the car. So, with all this fast food being ordered and enjoyed daily, it's a shame that it's generally considered unhealthy, partly due to processed ingredients high in fat, sugar, and salt.

But don't fret just yet — not all fast food is created equal. While there have been some fast food restaurants rated the worst in America, others shine when it comes to choosing high-quality ingredients. In fact, some of these on-the-go restaurants boast nutritious options and properly sourced meats that take both the quality of food and the welfare of animals into consideration. To help you discover some of the best restaurants out there that hit the mark, we thought it would be a good idea to sift through all the options and give you a list of some fast food chains that actually use 100% real beef in its meals, no fillers.