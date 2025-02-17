5 Fast Food Chains That Use 100% Pure Beef
Fast food joints are a notoriously quick and easy way to get some grub. And while it's true that these once extremely affordable restaurants seem to be more expensive than ever right now, they're also not going anywhere. In fact, approximately 83% of Americans consume some form of fast food weekly, and about 20% of every American meal is eaten in the car. So, with all this fast food being ordered and enjoyed daily, it's a shame that it's generally considered unhealthy, partly due to processed ingredients high in fat, sugar, and salt.
But don't fret just yet — not all fast food is created equal. While there have been some fast food restaurants rated the worst in America, others shine when it comes to choosing high-quality ingredients. In fact, some of these on-the-go restaurants boast nutritious options and properly sourced meats that take both the quality of food and the welfare of animals into consideration. To help you discover some of the best restaurants out there that hit the mark, we thought it would be a good idea to sift through all the options and give you a list of some fast food chains that actually use 100% real beef in its meals, no fillers.
Five Guys
Born in Washington, DC. in 1986, Five Guys is a beloved burger chain known for juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-cut French fries that its patrons obsess over. We also love that the chain always tends to overfill the fry cups, by the way. While Five Guys has made its customers a few promises, like only using high-quality peanut oil for its fries and never storing its food in freezers (only coolers), one of its proudest is that the burgers are only made with fresh ground beef. And if you've ever had the pleasure to enjoy one or two, you probably tasted the difference immediately. Today, the chain has nearly 1,500 locations worldwide, with new ones popping up seemingly every day.
In-N-Out Burger
With about 415 locations (and over half of those residing in California), In-N-Out is a beloved burger chain that rules the roost when it comes to feeding the American West. Similar to Five Guys, this brand also prides itself on its food quality, never using frozen, pre-packaged, or microwaved food. According to their website, all of the burgers are made with 100% USDA ground chuck and are strictly never made with additives, preservatives, or fillers.
In-N-Out goes beyond the norm and not only hand-picks its own top-quality cattle, but it also has its own patty-making facilities sprinkled throughout the United States. These details allow the company to fully control what's going into its food, ensuring that every last burger has been quality assured.
Steak 'n Shake
Founded in 1934, this iconic fast food joint has done so much right that it inspired one of today's most popular burger chains. While Steak 'n Shake hits the requirements to make this list — using 100% pure beef — it's how it treats its animals that really has us obsessed. In fact, it has its own Animal Wellbeing Standards available for the public to review, where the company breaks down exactly what it supports and expects from its suppliers. Some examples include the humane life-long treatment of cattle, no added hormones, and no animal by-products in its meat. While this is true for cows, Steak 'n Shake has similar standards set for pigs and chickens.
Shake Shack
Known for thin, perfectly crusted burgers, Shake Shack is no stranger when it comes to winning foodie competitions. It's arguably one of the most loved fast food burgers in the modern era and with good reason. The company only uses a custom 100% Angus beef blend that's never frozen (is it just us, or are we seeing a pattern here?), humanely raised in the United States, and free from additives like fillers and antibiotics. Similar to Steak 'n Shake, the company also has an Animal Welfare Policy for beef, pork, chicken, eggs, and dairy, ensuring each animal is treated humanely, with food, water, and living quarters being up to Shake Shack's standards.
Wendy's
With over 7,000 locations globally, Wendy's is an international fast food chain that hasn't settled for mediocre ingredients as it has expanded. In fact, Wendy's food quality has remained top-notch, serving never-frozen Prime or Choice high-quality North American beef throughout the United States and Canada. The burgers are also made-to-order, so you can rest assured knowing you're not getting a burger that's been ready and sitting in its package under a heat lamp for hours.
Similar to some other fast food chains on this list, Wendy's has recently (in 2020) launched its own Wendy's Animal Care Standards Program to help ensure the welfare of each individual animal sourced for the company. Under the program, it conducts and monitors animal welfare audits and evaluates proper animal handling. Wendy is also looking to grow and expand its mission.