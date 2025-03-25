The One Rule To Remember To Keep Your Pasta Dough From Drying Out

Making pasta dough from scratch can be a simple yet satisfying way to make your mark on your recipes. But, while the ingredients to pasta dough are minimal, there is a level of finesse required if you want your dough to come out right. The most important thing to keep an eye on is the dough's moisture and texture. So, we spoke to cookbook author, recipe developer, and TikTok creator Danny Freeman to learn how to keep your pasta dough fresh.

The most important thing to remember is to protect your dough once it's formed. As Freeman says, "Pasta dough dries out quickly, and if you leave the dough uncovered it will become tough and difficult to roll out." While you may think of traditional store-bought pasta being dry and crunchy, that should never be the case for freshly made dough. To prevent dryness, Freeman says to "cut a ball of dough into quarters and work with one piece at a time. I wrap the other pieces in plastic wrap or I cover them with a bowl so they don't dry out." Even if you're making a single serving of pasta from scratch, it's best to work in sections so every piece of pasta has the same amount of moisture. By extension, you should also re-cover your pasta dough once you've cut it into shapes so that it doesn't dry out as it rests before going into the pot. Even the easiest pasta shapes made from scratch deserve to be handled with care.