The Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Pie Weights

Pie weights are a vital tool for many bakers, especially when it comes to blind baking – the process of pre-baking a pie crust first without filling. Blind baking guarantees that the bottom of the pie stays crisp and sturdy, preventing that dreaded soggy crust. Pie weights, traditionally small ceramic or metal balls, are used to weigh down the pie dough, keeping it flat and level. Without them, the dough has a tendency to puff up and form air pockets, resulting in uneven baking and a less-than-ideal pie.

Food Republic spoke to Audra Fullerton, head recipe developer and baking expert at The Baker Chick, about one common mistake many bakers make with their pie weights. The most common mistake is not filling the pie crust with pie weights all the way to the top, thus making sure the sides of the crust don't flop and fold in. "You want [to fill the] weights all the way to the top of the crust so that it holds [its] shape," said Fullerton. This ensures that the crust bakes evenly and maintains its structure throughout the process, preventing any unwanted puffing or bubbling.

If you don't have dedicated pie weights at home, you can substitute with any item that won't bake and will keep your crust in place. "I always use beans instead of pie weights and I reuse them over and over," said Fullerton.