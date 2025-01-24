The Nationwide Bakery Chain That's Now Required To Be Open On Sundays

Dessert lovers can now snag a sweet treat on a Sunday afternoon from a certain American bakery franchise, though the move is already garnering controversy among employees. The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes has issued a mandate instructing all locations to stay open seven days a week, beginning on February 2, 2025. At the time of writing, there are over 600 store locations across the United States, and approximately 150 of these stores do not operate all week.

Famous chains such as Chick-Fil-A and Crumbl are known to require that stores close on Sundays, while Nothing Bundt Cakes formerly left the decision up to franchise owners. However, this new policy will now require all locations to be open for a minimum of five hours each Sunday.

Customers can now ditch the boxed cake mixes and DIY Bundt pans on any day and opt instead for a tasty Bundt cake or a dozen small "Bundtinis" from the bakery chain — however, employees who once enjoyed the freedom of Sundays off are taken aback by the change in policy. Still, this decision has been a long time coming. The Nothing Bundt Cakes brand team told CNN, "Over a year ago, we communicated the requirement to be open all week long to our entire franchise system. This provided them with time to prepare, and the requirement is consistent with our franchise agreements."