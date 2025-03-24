Skip The Gravy: A Unique Way To Use Your Turkey Drippings For A Delicious Dip
If you've ever had a French dip sandwich, you're no doubt familiar with the goodness that a classic au jus brings to the table. Typically made with drippings from the beef and beef stock or wine, this simple sauce is the perfect way to moisten the sandwich and enhance its beefy flavor. But you needn't reserve a meaty dip for bovine-based dishes — the easy technique can elevate turkey, too.
Traditional au jus — which translates to "with juice" — relies on beef drippings for its flavor and is thickened slightly through reduction. A turkey-based version just requires a few common-sense swaps. First, capture the drippings from the bird in a pan while it's roasting, and pour out any extra from the cavity when it's done. Then, replace the beef broth with a poultry-based version. If you're using wine, swap the red you'd use for beef au jus for a dry white like sauvignon blanc. Once combined, simply heat and reduce the mixture until it reaches your desired thickness, then season it to taste.
Once your au jus is finished, you can use it as a dip to enhance any number of turkey dishes. Give the French dip a turkey-style twist by serving the au jus alongside a leftover turkey cheesesteak, or pair it with appetizers like turkey and cheese croquettes or Giada De Laurentiis' turkey bites.
Elevating au jus and other ways to use it
Once you've mastered a standard au jus, there are nearly endless ways to customize it. Herbs like rosemary and thyme, or aromatics like garlic, shallots, and onions, can add savory depth when incorporated during the reduction. You can leave them in or strain them out using cheesecloth or a fine-mesh strainer. Spicing it up is an option, too. Simply sprinkle in crushed red pepper flakes, cayenne, or harissa. A splash of your favorite hot sauce works well, too. If you're looking to brighten it up, add a little acid, such as lemon juice, white wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar, either at the end or during reduction.
While turkey au jus stands on its own as an easy dip, it can also be used to craft unconventional sauces. Elevate sandwiches, burgers, or french fries by substituting it for gravy in a mayonnaise-based spread — just be sure to let it cool to room temperature so the mayonnaise stays intact. You can also mix it into other dishes in place of standard mayo to liven up chicken salad, pasta salad, or potato salad. Want a tangier twist? Try sour cream or Greek yogurt, which can still be used as a dip or a topper for dishes like pumpkin turkey chili. Or, for a richer spread, blend in some cream cheese.