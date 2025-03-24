Skip The Gravy: A Unique Way To Use Your Turkey Drippings For A Delicious Dip

If you've ever had a French dip sandwich, you're no doubt familiar with the goodness that a classic au jus brings to the table. Typically made with drippings from the beef and beef stock or wine, this simple sauce is the perfect way to moisten the sandwich and enhance its beefy flavor. But you needn't reserve a meaty dip for bovine-based dishes — the easy technique can elevate turkey, too.

Traditional au jus — which translates to "with juice" — relies on beef drippings for its flavor and is thickened slightly through reduction. A turkey-based version just requires a few common-sense swaps. First, capture the drippings from the bird in a pan while it's roasting, and pour out any extra from the cavity when it's done. Then, replace the beef broth with a poultry-based version. If you're using wine, swap the red you'd use for beef au jus for a dry white like sauvignon blanc. Once combined, simply heat and reduce the mixture until it reaches your desired thickness, then season it to taste.

Once your au jus is finished, you can use it as a dip to enhance any number of turkey dishes. Give the French dip a turkey-style twist by serving the au jus alongside a leftover turkey cheesesteak, or pair it with appetizers like turkey and cheese croquettes or Giada De Laurentiis' turkey bites.