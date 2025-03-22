The Ideal Type Of Cheese To Pair With Steak

Cheese and steak combinations aren't just for Philly cheesesteaks. When properly matched, a rich cheese's heady earthiness combines with the beefy, rich flavor of a nice cut in ways that you may not have expected. To find out the best type of cheese to pair with a steak, we spoke with Jonathan Bautista, Executive Chef at Ember & Rye.

"I think the only cheese that pairs with steak is a nice Point Reyes Blue Cheese incorporated into some crust with horseradish on top," Bautista says. "That's the love for the classic steak pa[i]ring for me. I would avoid using harder cheeses and stay with a soft cheese that melts." It's no secret that blue cheese's particularly funky bouquet is a strong pairing with steak; even Bobby Flay tops his steak with it. But don't let your steak miss out on a cheesy crust, as it can evolve your meal into something even more rich and flavorful.

Topping a steak with cheese and letting it develop into a crispy crust brings out all of the dairy's flavor without overwhelming the texture of your meat. Broiling the moisture from blue cheese enhances its musk, meaning you only need a tablespoon or so of crumbles to elevate your cut of choice. However, if you want the steak to stand alone, there are plenty of ways to include Point Reyes and other cheeses into your meal without turning it into a condiment.