The Ideal Type Of Cheese To Pair With Steak
Cheese and steak combinations aren't just for Philly cheesesteaks. When properly matched, a rich cheese's heady earthiness combines with the beefy, rich flavor of a nice cut in ways that you may not have expected. To find out the best type of cheese to pair with a steak, we spoke with Jonathan Bautista, Executive Chef at Ember & Rye.
"I think the only cheese that pairs with steak is a nice Point Reyes Blue Cheese incorporated into some crust with horseradish on top," Bautista says. "That's the love for the classic steak pa[i]ring for me. I would avoid using harder cheeses and stay with a soft cheese that melts." It's no secret that blue cheese's particularly funky bouquet is a strong pairing with steak; even Bobby Flay tops his steak with it. But don't let your steak miss out on a cheesy crust, as it can evolve your meal into something even more rich and flavorful.
Topping a steak with cheese and letting it develop into a crispy crust brings out all of the dairy's flavor without overwhelming the texture of your meat. Broiling the moisture from blue cheese enhances its musk, meaning you only need a tablespoon or so of crumbles to elevate your cut of choice. However, if you want the steak to stand alone, there are plenty of ways to include Point Reyes and other cheeses into your meal without turning it into a condiment.
Other ways to pair cheese with steak
When it comes to steak, there's nothing in the world wrong with being a purist. But just because you want the quality of a cut to speak for itself doesn't mean you have to abstain from cheese during your steak dinner.
"I think a great way to incorporate dairy without dumping a cream sauce on the steak is making a nice fresh tomato and cucumber salad with crumbled feta and/or mozzarella with fresh lettuces and a good vinaigrette," Jonathan Bautista says. "It keeps things nice and light." Whether it's a side salad or lettuce wraps for Korean BBQ, leafy vegetables have a great way of refreshing your palate and keep it from being bogged down by heavy red meat. Introducing salty and/or creamy cheeses further diversifies the flavors, making each bite of your meal vibrantly unique.
When you're considering what makes a perfect cheese for salad, also consider the flavor profile of your cut. For example, if you're enjoying a richly marbled ribeye, maybe steer away from richer goat cheeses and goudas and instead opt for salty feta or nutty Jarlsberg. Conversely, a simply seasoned, high-quality filet may love an herbal chèvre, rich Swiss, or, yes, a Point Reyes blue cheese. When served with a side salad, keeping your cheese as a dichotomy of flavors rather than a harmony is the best way to keep your palate on its toes, ensuring you taste the nuances of each and every bite to its full potential.