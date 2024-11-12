The Cheesy Crust Your Steak Is Missing Out On

Steak and cheese are perfect partners — it's why Bobby Flay tops his steak with funky blue cheese. Salty, umami-rich parmesan is another cheese that truly elevates the rich, savory beef, adding a sharp, slightly nutty flavor. The easiest and tastiest way to combine the two powerhouse ingredients is simply to top the meat with a deliciously cheesy crust.

A crispy parmesan topping works well with different cuts of steak, whether you prefer robustly flavored ribeye or a leaner strip steak or filet mignon. Just make sure to choose a piece thick enough so that the meat won't overcook by the time the crust has browned — around one-and-a-half to two inches is ideal for a medium-rare or medium result. The technique is simple: Cook the beef until it's medium-rare, apply the crust, then quickly broil it until the cheese is melted and crisped up.

Rather than just using parmesan for the crust, you'll get the best results by using a mixture of ingredients which work together to boost both the taste and texture. Mix the grated cheese with softened butter or olive oil to help it stick to the surface of the steak and add some richness, and incorporate panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch. Season to taste, but don't add too much salt, as the cheese can be plenty salty enough. Or to really take the crumbly topping to the next level, amp up the flavor more with some extra add-ins.