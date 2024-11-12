The Cheesy Crust Your Steak Is Missing Out On
Steak and cheese are perfect partners — it's why Bobby Flay tops his steak with funky blue cheese. Salty, umami-rich parmesan is another cheese that truly elevates the rich, savory beef, adding a sharp, slightly nutty flavor. The easiest and tastiest way to combine the two powerhouse ingredients is simply to top the meat with a deliciously cheesy crust.
A crispy parmesan topping works well with different cuts of steak, whether you prefer robustly flavored ribeye or a leaner strip steak or filet mignon. Just make sure to choose a piece thick enough so that the meat won't overcook by the time the crust has browned — around one-and-a-half to two inches is ideal for a medium-rare or medium result. The technique is simple: Cook the beef until it's medium-rare, apply the crust, then quickly broil it until the cheese is melted and crisped up.
Rather than just using parmesan for the crust, you'll get the best results by using a mixture of ingredients which work together to boost both the taste and texture. Mix the grated cheese with softened butter or olive oil to help it stick to the surface of the steak and add some richness, and incorporate panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch. Season to taste, but don't add too much salt, as the cheese can be plenty salty enough. Or to really take the crumbly topping to the next level, amp up the flavor more with some extra add-ins.
Elevate a parmesan crust with a few extra ingredients
Make sure the parmesan or Parmigiano-Reggiano you use for a steak crust is fresh rather than an older piece, as it will melt more evenly, as well as providing a better overall flavor. To enhance the taste further, garlic is a classic match for both the dairy and the meat. Try mixing in three minced cloves per quarter-cup of parmesan, along with the same amount of breadcrumbs.
Fragrant herbs such as chopped chives, thyme, or oregano also work especially well and bring a fresh aromatic quality to the crust, or try rosemary — a perfect flavor infusion for steak. Add a few red pepper flakes for a little heat, or paprika for extra smokiness. For a welcome sharp tang which helps cut through the fattiness of the beef, you could brush the steak with Dijon mustard before applying the crust. This can also help the cheese stick.
A parmesan crust is also versatile beyond beef dishes — you could use the flavorful topping when cooking other meats like pork steaks, lamb chops, or baked chicken breasts. If you're a fan of pairing seafood with cheese, it also makes a delicious crust for fish such as cod or halibut; in this case, add some lemon zest and chopped parsley to the parmesan and breadcrumb mixture. Or for a vegetarian alternative, it's also a great way to liven up roasted cauliflower steaks.