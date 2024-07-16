How To Easily Remove Pin Bones From Fish Fillets

Imagine biting into a piece of homemade simple Dijon-crusted salmon and feeling a tiny sliver of something hard. Not only is this undesirable, but it can also be downright dangerous. Even the best fishmonger may miss a pin bone or two, making knowing how to remove them an important skill.

Pin bones lie at an angle in the flesh. To remove them without ripping out chunks and mangling the meat, it's critical to pull in the direction the pin bone is pointing. It's akin to cutting beef with the grain — you want to pull with the pin.

You can use tweezers or pliers designed for the task, or sanitize a pair found in your home. Run your hand along the flesh in the opposite direction of the bones to get a rough idea of how many you are working with, and to raise them slightly for a better grip — think of petting a cat's hair against the direction of its growth (thankfully, the fillet won't dislike this nearly as much as a cat would). Using your non-dominant hand, hold the flesh taut as you grab the bone at an angle. It takes a firm tug to release the bone from the flesh. Once the bone is out, set it to the side and get to work on the next one. The pin bones are a bit slippery, so placing a paper towel or dish towel next to you to wipe the tweezers on and release them can be helpful.