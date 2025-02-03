The Question You Should Be Asking To Get The Absolute Freshest Fish

Whether you are shopping for a basic fish fillet or frying up a whole fish for tonight's dinner, you want to get the freshest seafood possible to ensure a high-quality meal. But navigating the seafood aisle can be tricky — this is where asking an expert comes in handy. To know exactly which questions to ask your local fishmonger or grocery staff, Food Republic spoke with chef Dennis Littley, a recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

Littley confirms that asking the right questions is essential to selecting fresh fish. According to the expert, "Always ask your fishmonger when the fish was caught or delivered." This date will give you an idea of how long it has been sitting out. If the product was delivered a day or two ago, it is likely much fresher than one that arrived over a week ago. This information is not always printed on the label, but your fishmonger should have it readily available if you ask.

Once you purchase fresh fish and take it home, you can store it in your fridge for about two days before its quality begins to decline. If you cannot prepare it within that time frame, consider freezing it to preserve its freshness.