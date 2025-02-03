The Question You Should Be Asking To Get The Absolute Freshest Fish
Whether you are shopping for a basic fish fillet or frying up a whole fish for tonight's dinner, you want to get the freshest seafood possible to ensure a high-quality meal. But navigating the seafood aisle can be tricky — this is where asking an expert comes in handy. To know exactly which questions to ask your local fishmonger or grocery staff, Food Republic spoke with chef Dennis Littley, a recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.
Littley confirms that asking the right questions is essential to selecting fresh fish. According to the expert, "Always ask your fishmonger when the fish was caught or delivered." This date will give you an idea of how long it has been sitting out. If the product was delivered a day or two ago, it is likely much fresher than one that arrived over a week ago. This information is not always printed on the label, but your fishmonger should have it readily available if you ask.
Once you purchase fresh fish and take it home, you can store it in your fridge for about two days before its quality begins to decline. If you cannot prepare it within that time frame, consider freezing it to preserve its freshness.
Ask yourself if the fish looks and smells right before buying
There will be times when you are shopping for fish without an expert present, or when grocery staff may not have the exact catch or delivery date handy. However, you can still assess whether a seafood product is worth your time by asking yourself a few key questions.
First, evaluate how fresh the fish looks. According to chef Dennis Littley, you can determine a lot about a fish's quality by checking for certain visual cues. "Look for fish with bright, clear eyes (if whole), shiny, firm flesh that springs back when touched, and no slimy residue," the expert told Food Republic. "For fillets, the flesh should be vibrant and moist-looking, not dull or dried out."
In addition to avoiding discoloration and off-putting visuals, you should also assess whether the fish smells fresh. If you can get close enough to the product, a simple sniff test will help you choose the freshest fish. The expert explained that there is a clear difference between fish smelling clean, like the ocean, and having an unpleasant "fishy" odor. The latter is a strong indicator that the fish is no longer fresh and should be avoided at all costs.