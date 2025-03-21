The Decadent Taco Bell Dessert Crunch Wrap You Could Only Find In Europe
There's something about Taco Bell that stirs up late-night cravings — it might be its famous "fourth meal" tagline, the slightly messy Doritos Locos Tacos, or the colorful Baja Blasts. If you're traveling across the globe, however, the Taco Bell menu might look a little different, especially when it comes to dessert. One international dessert selection you could only find in Spain and the United Kingdom was the Chocomarsh Crunchwrap.
This decadent treat was essentially a dessert version of the Crunchwrap Supreme, which is filled with grilled beef, cheese, lettuce and sour cream, then folded in a hexagonal shape. The Chocomarsh Crunchwrap was slightly smaller than its savory counterpart, and stuffed with melted chocolate and marshmallows. You can think of it as a secret ingredient s'more courtesy of Taco Bell, wrapped up in a warm and toasty tortilla rather than a graham cracker.
It's hard to say when exactly the Chocomarsh Crunchwrap was removed from the menu, but it is, unfortunately, no longer a part of the Taco Bell dessert choices in Spain, the U.K., or anywhere globally. Luckily, Taco Bell locations in Spain quickly added another dessert option, the Taquito Lupita, which is a cinnamon-sugar fried tortilla, dipped in vanilla soft serve, and topped with dulce de leche. Taco Bell lovers in the U.K. can enjoy churros with caramel dip for dessert — while Americans across the pond have to settle for cinnamon twists.
This international Taco Bell dessert once appeared in the states
Even though the Chocomarsh Crunchwrap didn't last, it shows Taco Bell's willingness to dive into each of its markets to try new items, flavors, and ingredients, while remaining so affordable. Like many other fast food joints, the taco chain tailors its offerings internationally, and isn't afraid to try something new when it comes to dessert. The Chocomarsh Crunchwrap, once found in Spain and the United Kingdom, wasn't Taco Bell's only sweet treat experiment.
The global fast food chain once toyed around with a Kit Kat Chocodilla, kind of dessert quesadilla that consisted of a grilled tortilla filled with melted Kit Kat bars and other chocolate pieces. This creation was a U.K. exclusive until 2017, when the intriguing menu item found its way to the American Midwest in Wisconsin under a slightly different name: the Chocoladilla. No matter what you called it, the sweet and crunchy bite didn't last very long and was discontinued in the United States shortly after it arrived. Curious Taco Bell fans can still find variants of the treat at certain Taco Bell chains in Spain and the Philippines.
There are many different international menu items that you might want to try — outside of Mexico, where Taco Bell flopped. Just be sure to keep an eye out for what is currently available, as new menu items are often fleeting.