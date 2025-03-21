The Decadent Taco Bell Dessert Crunch Wrap You Could Only Find In Europe

There's something about Taco Bell that stirs up late-night cravings — it might be its famous "fourth meal" tagline, the slightly messy Doritos Locos Tacos, or the colorful Baja Blasts. If you're traveling across the globe, however, the Taco Bell menu might look a little different, especially when it comes to dessert. One international dessert selection you could only find in Spain and the United Kingdom was the Chocomarsh Crunchwrap.

This decadent treat was essentially a dessert version of the Crunchwrap Supreme, which is filled with grilled beef, cheese, lettuce and sour cream, then folded in a hexagonal shape. The Chocomarsh Crunchwrap was slightly smaller than its savory counterpart, and stuffed with melted chocolate and marshmallows. You can think of it as a secret ingredient s'more courtesy of Taco Bell, wrapped up in a warm and toasty tortilla rather than a graham cracker.

It's hard to say when exactly the Chocomarsh Crunchwrap was removed from the menu, but it is, unfortunately, no longer a part of the Taco Bell dessert choices in Spain, the U.K., or anywhere globally. Luckily, Taco Bell locations in Spain quickly added another dessert option, the Taquito Lupita, which is a cinnamon-sugar fried tortilla, dipped in vanilla soft serve, and topped with dulce de leche. Taco Bell lovers in the U.K. can enjoy churros with caramel dip for dessert — while Americans across the pond have to settle for cinnamon twists.