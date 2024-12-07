The Fascinating Story Of How Taco Bell Flopped In Mexico

Tacos, quesadillas, nachos — all of these dishes bring to mind Mexican cuisine. So, one might assume a dining establishment that offers these items, like Taco Bell, would thrive in Mexico. Yet, even though the chain has tried two times, ultimately it failed at becoming a staple in the country.

Taco Bell began its efforts in 1992, when it introduced a food cart in Mexico City where customers could purchase soft-shell tacos, burritos, and Pepsi. The chain opened several other locations in Mexico, but the reaction was nothing but negative for two main reasons: the price and the unfamiliarity of the menu items.

Back in the '90s, someone could purchase tacos and a beverage at one of Taco Bell's Mexican spots for about $3.25, yet a local vendor could offer the same thing for about half that price. Additionally, residents had no idea what some of the American-influenced food items were, such as a hard-shell taco, since it was not authentic to the region. The company even tried re-naming it the "Tacostada," but regardless, it never caught on, and all Taco Bell locations in Mexico closed by 1994.

Taco Bell tried to launch in Mexico again in 2007, where it embraced a new angle. Instead of competing with local taquerias, it tapped into its identity as an American establishment, selling french fries and soft-serve ice cream at a location in Monterrey. Nevertheless, this new spin flopped too.